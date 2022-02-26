Air Force looks to make it four in a row when it travels to Fresno State.

The Air Force Falcons (16-11) look to extend a three-game win streak when they travel to take on Fresno State (10-16) for the second time this season at the Save Mart Center on Saturday.

How to Watch Air Force at Fresno State in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 3

For only the second time in program history, Air Force beat the Bulldogs 66-57 in their last match-up earlier this season. The Falcons defense led the way by forcing 22 Fresno State turnovers, as Air Force took control of the game in the second half with their defense.

Air Force also drove past Fresno State behind a team-high 21 points from Riley Snyder and 15 more points from fellow senior Cierra Winters. When Air Force’s lead shrunk to two points in the fourth quarter, the Falcons hit 10-of-12 free throws to close out the game.

The Falcons look to finish out the season strong as they extended their three-game win streak by defeating San Jose State 68-59 on Wednesday, led by Lauren McDonald's 18 points.

As for Fresno State, they got back in the win column with a 71-70 win over New Mexico earlier this week.

