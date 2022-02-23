Skip to main content

How to Air Force vs San Jose State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

San Jose State is on a six-game losing streak and hoping to end the season on a positive note with a win over Air Force.

San Jose State has lost 19 of its last 20 games and hoping it can pull an upset against Air Force.

How to Watch Air Force Falcons vs San Jose State Today:

Game Date: Feb. 23, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

The Falcons have won two consecutive games and looking to extend it to three today. The Spartans are coming off a 104-63 blowout loss to UNLV in their last outing and looking to turn that around.

There are three games left in the season for both teams and although Air Force is not likely to win the Mountain West, the Falcons are hoping to finish off the season strong.

It's been a rough season for the Spartans and they have struggled in a number of games. There haven't been many close games for the team this year and their biggest issue is the lack of defensive adjustments.

Air Force is 9-6 in conference play and hoping to get double-digit conference wins. This will be a tall task for a San Jose State team looking for any win it can get.

Tune in to NBC Sports Bay Area at 2 p.m. ET to catch the action.

How To Watch

February
23
2022

Air Force vs San Jose State

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
