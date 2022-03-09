How to Watch Air Force vs UNLV in Women's College Basketball

No. 1 seed UNLV (24-6) and No. 5 seed Air Force (11-7) will face on Tuesday in the semifinals of the Mountain West women's basketball tournament.

Air Force is coming off of a 75-60 win over Nevada to open the tournament. The team has now won five of its past six games.

UNLV defeated Utah State 82-69 in the quarterfinals. The team ended the regular season with losses in two of its final three games but still managed to finish 15-3 in the Mountain West.

These teams last met in January, with UNLV winning 72-54.

On the winning side, Essence Booker and Desi-Rae Young both scored 16 points. Booker was 6-for-11 with five rebounds, five assists and two steals, while Young was 6-for-11 with eight rebounds and a block. Alyssa Brown pulled down 13 rebounds off the bench.

For Air Force, Cierra Winters led the team with 11 points, but was 4-for-14 from the floor. She added three blocks and two steals. Three other players scored 10 points: Kamri Heath, Lauren McDonald and Dasha Macmillan.

