How to Watch Alabama A&M vs Texas Southern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Alabama A&M will face off against Texas Southern in a game where both teams are hoping to move up in the SWAC standings.

Alabama A&M is 4-11 on the season and Texas Southern is 3-10. Neither team, however, is that far behind the conference leaders.

How to Watch the Alabama A&M vs Texas Southern game:

Match Date: Jan. 22, 2021

Match Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest (Alternate)

Live stream the Alabama A&M vs Texas Southern game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Neither team has put itself that far back in the conference at this point in the season. All three of Texas Southern's wins have been conference wins, which has helped them stay 1.5 games out of the No. 1 spot.

Alabama A&M is in the same spot as Texas Southern, except Jackson State is 5-0 in conference play and is currently on a five-game winning streak.

The Tigers, however, have turned their season around. They started the year 0-8, and since then have gone 3-2. They're coming off a blowout loss to Jackson State and are hoping to get back to how they were playing before that loss.

The Bulldogs have lost three straight games and are looking to get back on the right track. They are another team that started off the season with a losing streak and have since tried to rebound. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

