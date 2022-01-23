Skip to main content

How to Watch Alabama at Auburn in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In-state rivals clash in women's basketball as Alabama visits Auburn on Sunday.

Alabama (10-8) takes on Auburn (8-8) on Sunday in a clash of two SEC women's basketball opponents.

How to Watch Alabama at Auburn in Women's College Basketball today:

Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Watch Alabama at Auburn online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Alabama is just 1-6 in SEC play and has dropped five games in a row, last winning on Jan. 2 when the team faced Auburn. The team's most recent game was a 99-71 loss to Arkansas.

As for Auburn, the team is 0-5 in conference play, with its last win coming over a month ago against Kennesaw State. It lost 71-53 last Sunday to a struggling Texas A&M team.

In the first meeting of these teams this season, Alabamaa came out on top despite shooting just 31% from the floor. JaMya Mingo-Young led the team in scoring with 14 points on 4-for-8 shooting. Brittany Davis added 10 points and 11 rebounds, though she was just 4-for-16 from the floor.

Auburn had a pair of players score 17 points in Honesty Scott-Grayson and Aicha Coulibaly. Scott-Grayson was 7-for-16 and blocked four shots, while Coulibaly was 5-for-12 and grabbed 12 rebounds.

