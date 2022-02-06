Two SEC women's basketball teams needing wins face off on Sunday when Alabama takes on Vanderbilt.

Alabama has struggled this women's basketball season, entering today's matchup with an 11-10 record, but with a paltry 2-8 record in conference play. The Lady Crimson Tide have also lost their last two games, both in very one-sided manners, most recently losing 83-51 against No. 1 South Carolina.

How to Watch Alabama at Vanderbilt in Women's College Basketball today:

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

Watch Alabama at Vanderbilt online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Vanderbilt hasn't fared much better, entering the matchup with Alabama with a 12-11 record and a 3-6 in conference play. The Lady Commodores most recently lost 71-56 against No. 14 Georgia.

Alabama is led this season by Brittany Davis in scoring at 15.8 points per game and in rebounding at 7.0 boards nightly, while Hannah Barber leads it in assists with 3.0.

Vanderbilt, meanwhile, is led in scoring by Brinae Alexander (15.4 points) while Jordyn Cambridge leads the Commodores in rebounds (5.9), assists (4.3) and steals (4.0).

This will be the first of two matchups this season between these two programs taking place this month.

To catch the action, tune to the SEC Network at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.