How to Watch Alabama at Georgia in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Crimson Tide look to get back on track after losing two of three games as they face a very tough Bulldogs team.

This season has been a sandwich for the Alabama Crimson Tide (10-4) as they started the season 2-2, then won seven in a row, before cancellations and postponed games stilted their momentum. They look to get back on track against the No. 15 ranked Georgia Lady Bulldogs (12-3), who are also looking to get back on track having lost two of three themselves.

How to Watch Alabama at Georgia in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

Live Stream Alabama at Georgia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The No. 15 ranked Lady Bulldogs are coming off a tough 84-76 loss to Kentucky to drop to 1-2 in conference play this season:

All three of the Lady Bulldogs losses this season have come by a combined 15 points, with two of the three against ranked conference foes. They have been tough all season only giving up 65+ points five times all year.

This season they are averaging 73.9 points per game and only giving up 56.0 points to their opponents. The defense has been consistent all season, as has their offense, scoring 65+ points in 13 games so far. They can be a mechanical team that wins on both ends every night, regardless of their opponent.

Jenna Staiti has been the rock for them on both ends, averaging 15.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game with Que Morrison guiding things on the perimeter with 14.0 points, 4.9 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game.

On the other side, the Crimson Tide are averaging 73.4 points and giving up 55.0 points to their opponents. Despite the losses, that's still a +18.4 winning margin this season.

