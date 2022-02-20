Skip to main content

How to Watch Alabama at Texas A&M in Women’s College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Alabama is coming off an upset victory over Tennessee earlier this week and looks for a win against Texas A&M on Sunday.

After an upset victory over No. 12 Tennessee on Thursday, Alabama (13-11) travels to College Station to take on Texas A&M, who has lost two in a row.

How to Watch Alabama at Texas A&M in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

Live stream the Alabama at Texas A&M game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Alabama’s Megan Abrams tied a career-high with 27 points in the Crimson Tide’s upset victory over Tennessee earlier this week. The win was the first for the Tide against a ranked opponent since defeating then-No. 14 Mississippi State, 86-78, in January of last season.

The Crimson Tide led nearly the whole game and extended their lead over the Lady Vols to as many 20 points to start the fourth quarter, thanks in large part to making 10 three-pointers in the game.

As for Texas A&M, it fell to Ole Miss on the road on Thursday, but have fared significantly better at Reed Arena (10-4) compared to a 1-7 record on the road.

The Aggies are also 10-1 in 11 meetings against Alabama in the series history and defeated the Crimson Tide 73-67 in their matchup last season. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
20
2022

Alabama at Texas A&M

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (G)
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 18, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner (53-left) and right wing Alex Tuch (89-right) celebrate a goal scored by center Dylan Cozens (24-center) in the first period against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Sabres vs. Blue Jackets

By Ben Macaluso
2 minutes ago
Feb 17, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) controls the puck as Ottawa Senators defenseman Nikita Zaitsev (22) defends during the second period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 17, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets center Boone Jenner (38) skates away from Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe (6) during the third period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
USATSI_15763812
College Wrestling

How to Watch Virginia Tech at NC State

By Kristofer Habbas
2 minutes ago
alabama women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Alabama at Texas A&M

By Evan Lazar
2 minutes ago
USATSI_13896200
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Houston at Tulane in Women’s College Basketball

By Evan Lazar
2 minutes ago
Nov 16, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) dribbles the ball against Wright State Raiders forward Grant Basile (00) during the second half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Rutgers at Purdue

By Adam Childs
32 minutes ago
Feb 13, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) and Purdue Boilermakers guard Ethan Morton (25) celebrate their win over the Maryland Terrapins at Mackey Arena. Boilermakers won 62-61. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Rutgers vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
32 minutes ago
Feb 13, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) and Purdue Boilermakers guard Ethan Morton (25) celebrate their win over the Maryland Terrapins at Mackey Arena. Boilermakers won 62-61. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Purdue vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy