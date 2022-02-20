Alabama is coming off an upset victory over Tennessee earlier this week and looks for a win against Texas A&M on Sunday.

After an upset victory over No. 12 Tennessee on Thursday, Alabama (13-11) travels to College Station to take on Texas A&M, who has lost two in a row.

How to Watch Alabama at Texas A&M in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

Alabama’s Megan Abrams tied a career-high with 27 points in the Crimson Tide’s upset victory over Tennessee earlier this week. The win was the first for the Tide against a ranked opponent since defeating then-No. 14 Mississippi State, 86-78, in January of last season.

The Crimson Tide led nearly the whole game and extended their lead over the Lady Vols to as many 20 points to start the fourth quarter, thanks in large part to making 10 three-pointers in the game.

As for Texas A&M, it fell to Ole Miss on the road on Thursday, but have fared significantly better at Reed Arena (10-4) compared to a 1-7 record on the road.

The Aggies are also 10-1 in 11 meetings against Alabama in the series history and defeated the Crimson Tide 73-67 in their matchup last season.

