How to Watch Albany at UMass-Lowell in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 12, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

The River Hawks have lost three games in a row but are 2-1 at home. This is the team's first game since Dec. 20, when it lost 74-60 to Ohio University.

Jaliena Sanchez leads the team in scoring but has played just three of the team's nine games. Among the other players, Kharis Idom is averaging 10.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game on 32.7% shooting. The team ranks 295th in scoring offense.

UMass-Lowell is 0-6 against teams with a top 150 Her Hoop Stats rating.

As for Albany, the team comes into this game with a 7-4 record against Division I teams, losing to both of its top 100 opponents by HHS rating. The team hasn't played the toughest schedule, facing six teams ranked 300th or worse in that metric.

The Great Danes are fourth in Division I in scoring defense, allowing just 48.7 points per game. The team's 350th ranking in pace helps account for that, as it limits possessions and opportunities for the other side.

These teams last met last January, playing a low-scoring game with UMass-Lowell winning 46-31. After winning 12 in a row in the series, Albany has won just one of the last four meetings.

