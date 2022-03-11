Skip to main content

How to Watch America East Tournament, Championship: Albany vs Maine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 1 ranked Maine is coming into this game against Albany looking to continue its winning streak.

Maine started the season 6-10 before rattling off 14 consecutive wins. The Black Bears come into this game against Albany with a 20-10 record. The Great Danes have a 22-9 record and have played well all year long.

How to Watch the America East Tournament, Championship: Albany vs Maine today:

Game Date: March 11, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

Watch the America East Tournament, Championship: Albany vs Maine online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Albany has won three straight games and coming off a 67-54 win over Vermont. The Great Danes were 13-5 in conference play and hoping to pull the upset on the best team in the America East Conference. The last conference loss for Maine came against UMass Lowell and that was on Jan. 19. 

This should be a great matchup between two dominant teams. Though neither team is ranked in the top 25, both Maine and Albany have played great basketball in the latter half of the season.

The Black Bears are led by Anne Simon who leads the team with 16.1 points and 2.8 steals per game. Helene Haegerstrand leads the Great Danes in scoring with 12.2 points per game.

Tune in to ESPN U at 5 p.m. ET to see which of these teams will come out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.

