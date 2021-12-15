Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    How to Watch Alcorn State at LSU in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    LSU goes for its seventh straight win in women's college basketball on Wednesday night when it hosts Alcorn State.
    LSU's first season under head coach Kim Mulkey has gotten off to a good start. The Tigers are 7-1 and have won six straight since losing their only game of the year to Florida Gulf Coast.

    How to Watch Alcorn State at LSU in Women's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 15, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: SEC Network (Local)

    Live stream the Alcorn State at LSU game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    LSU has shown the ability to win both close contests and blowout games and is starting to look like one of the best teams in a loaded SEC.

    Wednesday, the Tigers look to avoid a letdown when they take on an Alcorn State team that just got its first win of the season.

    It has been a tough start to the year for the Lady Braves and it won't get any easier against a very good LSU team on the road.

    Alcorn State did pick up a win on Monday night when they beat Tougaloo 77-48. The win finally got them on the plus side on their record and got a monkey off its back.

    Wednesday, they hope they can build on that and have a good game against an LSU team looking to prove they belong in the top 20.

