How to Watch Alcorn State at LSU in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
LSU's first season under head coach Kim Mulkey has gotten off to a good start. The Tigers are 7-1 and have won six straight since losing their only game of the year to Florida Gulf Coast.
How to Watch Alcorn State at LSU in Women's College Basketball Today:
Game Date: Dec. 15, 2021
Game Time: 7 p.m. ET
TV: SEC Network (Local)
Live stream the Alcorn State at LSU game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
LSU has shown the ability to win both close contests and blowout games and is starting to look like one of the best teams in a loaded SEC.
Wednesday, the Tigers look to avoid a letdown when they take on an Alcorn State team that just got its first win of the season.
It has been a tough start to the year for the Lady Braves and it won't get any easier against a very good LSU team on the road.
Alcorn State did pick up a win on Monday night when they beat Tougaloo 77-48. The win finally got them on the plus side on their record and got a monkey off its back.
Wednesday, they hope they can build on that and have a good game against an LSU team looking to prove they belong in the top 20.
Regional restrictions may apply.