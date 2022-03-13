How to Watch American vs. Bucknell: Patriot Tournament Championship Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch as the No. 2 seed American Eagles (22-8) aim to earn the Patriot championship and a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket when they meet the No. 4 Bucknell Bison (23-8) on Sunday at 12:00 PM.
How to Watch American vs. Bucknell
- Game Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Bender Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for American vs. Bucknell
- The 59.9 points per game the Eagles score are 5.8 more points than the Bison allow (54.1).
- When American totals more than 54.1 points, it is 16-4.
- Bucknell has a 17-3 record when giving up fewer than 59.9 points.
- The Bison score an average of 62.7 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 56.1 the Eagles allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 56.1 points, Bucknell is 17-3.
- American is 19-3 when it gives up fewer than 62.7 points.
- The Eagles are college basketball's 265th-ranked scoring team (59.9 PPG), while the Bison rank 13th in points per game allowed (54.1) in the nation.
- Bucknell's squad is currently the 208th-ranked scoring team in college basketball (62.7 PPG), while American's team is 34th in points allowed per game (56.1).
American Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/23/2022
Lehigh
W 61-52
Home
2/26/2022
Loyola (MD)
W 49-48
Away
3/2/2022
Lafayette
W 62-48
Home
3/7/2022
Lafayette
W 54-48
Home
3/10/2022
Boston University
W 70-48
Home
3/13/2022
Bucknell
-
Home
Bucknell Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/23/2022
Army
W 79-51
Home
2/26/2022
Boston University
L 69-51
Away
3/2/2022
Colgate
W 91-59
Home
3/7/2022
Lehigh
W 56-53
Home
3/10/2022
Navy
W 64-44
Home
3/13/2022
American
-
Away
