Watch as the No. 2 seed American Eagles (22-8) aim to earn the Patriot championship and a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket when they meet the No. 4 Bucknell Bison (23-8) on Sunday at 12:00 PM.

How to Watch American vs. Bucknell

Game Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022

Game Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022
Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Arena: Bender Arena

Key Stats for American vs. Bucknell

The 59.9 points per game the Eagles score are 5.8 more points than the Bison allow (54.1).

When American totals more than 54.1 points, it is 16-4.

Bucknell has a 17-3 record when giving up fewer than 59.9 points.

The Bison score an average of 62.7 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 56.1 the Eagles allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 56.1 points, Bucknell is 17-3.

American is 19-3 when it gives up fewer than 62.7 points.

The Eagles are college basketball's 265th-ranked scoring team (59.9 PPG), while the Bison rank 13th in points per game allowed (54.1) in the nation.

Bucknell's squad is currently the 208th-ranked scoring team in college basketball (62.7 PPG), while American's team is 34th in points allowed per game (56.1).

American Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/23/2022 Lehigh W 61-52 Home 2/26/2022 Loyola (MD) W 49-48 Away 3/2/2022 Lafayette W 62-48 Home 3/7/2022 Lafayette W 54-48 Home 3/10/2022 Boston University W 70-48 Home 3/13/2022 Bucknell - Home

Bucknell Schedule