How to Watch American vs. Bucknell: Patriot Tournament Championship Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ohio State Buckeyes guard Rikki Harris (1) shoots over Bucknell Bison guard Caroline Dingler (4) during the fourth quarter of the NCAA women's basketball game at Value City Arena in Columbus on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. Bucknell Bison At Ohio State Buckeyes Women S Basketball

Watch as the No. 2 seed American Eagles (22-8) aim to earn the Patriot championship and a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket when they meet the No. 4 Bucknell Bison (23-8) on Sunday at 12:00 PM.

How to Watch American vs. Bucknell

Key Stats for American vs. Bucknell

  • The 59.9 points per game the Eagles score are 5.8 more points than the Bison allow (54.1).
  • When American totals more than 54.1 points, it is 16-4.
  • Bucknell has a 17-3 record when giving up fewer than 59.9 points.
  • The Bison score an average of 62.7 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 56.1 the Eagles allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 56.1 points, Bucknell is 17-3.
  • American is 19-3 when it gives up fewer than 62.7 points.
  • The Eagles are college basketball's 265th-ranked scoring team (59.9 PPG), while the Bison rank 13th in points per game allowed (54.1) in the nation.
  • Bucknell's squad is currently the 208th-ranked scoring team in college basketball (62.7 PPG), while American's team is 34th in points allowed per game (56.1).

American Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/23/2022

Lehigh

W 61-52

Home

2/26/2022

Loyola (MD)

W 49-48

Away

3/2/2022

Lafayette

W 62-48

Home

3/7/2022

Lafayette

W 54-48

Home

3/10/2022

Boston University

W 70-48

Home

3/13/2022

Bucknell

-

Home

Bucknell Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/23/2022

Army

W 79-51

Home

2/26/2022

Boston University

L 69-51

Away

3/2/2022

Colgate

W 91-59

Home

3/7/2022

Lehigh

W 56-53

Home

3/10/2022

Navy

W 64-44

Home

3/13/2022

American

-

Away

How To Watch

March
13
2022

Patriot League Tournament: Bucknell at American

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
