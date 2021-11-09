Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch American at George Washington in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    A battle of D.C. teams tips off on the first day of the NCAA women's basketball season.
    Author:

    A pair of cross-city rivals will meet on Tuesday in NCAA women's basketball as American of the Patriot League heads to the Charles R. Smith Center to face George Washington of the Atlantic 10.

    How to Watch American at George Washington today:

    Game Date: Nov. 9, 2021

    Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Washington Plus

    Watch American at George Washington online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    American played just 11 games last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Eagles went 7–4 overall and 6–3 in the regular season. The team didn't play any non-conference games.

    Jade Edwards led the team in scoring last season with 17.4 points per game and returns for another season with the Eagles. 

    The team shot 45.1% from the floor last season, which ranked 25th in the country.

    As for George Washington, the team went 9–14 last season, with a 5–9 mark in conference play. The team was 7–4 at home but just 1–9 on the road. The team lost to Richmond in the Atlantic 10 tournament.

    The Colonials had just one player average double-digit points last year in Ali Brigham, but she transferred to Penn State. Maddie Loder is the leading returning player in minutes per game but was just fifth in minutes on last year's team.

    These teams last played in 2019, with American winning 66–53.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    9
    2021

    American at George Washington

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington Plus
    Time
    5:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Basketball Fans 3
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch American at George Washington

    27 seconds ago
    john-calipari-mike-krzyzewski
    SI Guide

    College Basketball Returns with Kansas vs. Michigan State, Duke vs. Kentucky

    28 minutes ago
    South Carolina Gamecocks
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch South Carolina at N.C. State

    30 minutes ago
    Basketball Fans
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Central Connecticut State at Massachusetts

    30 minutes ago
    Cal Golden Bears
    College Basketball

    How to Watch UC San Diego Tritons at Cal Golden Bears

    30 minutes ago
    Villanova
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Mount St. Mary's at Villanova

    1 hour ago
    Mar 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Akron Zips guard Loren Cristian Jackson (1) celebrates after a basket against the Buffalo Bulls during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Akron vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 25, 2020; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Rocket Watts (2) dribbles the ball against Eastern Michigan Eagles guard Yeikson Montero (0) during the first half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Eastern Michigan vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    1 hour ago
    Feb 27, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eugen Omoruyi (2) shoots the ball against California Golden Bears forward Andre Kelly (22) during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UCSD vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy