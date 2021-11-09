A battle of D.C. teams tips off on the first day of the NCAA women's basketball season.

A pair of cross-city rivals will meet on Tuesday in NCAA women's basketball as American of the Patriot League heads to the Charles R. Smith Center to face George Washington of the Atlantic 10.

How to Watch American at George Washington today:

Game Date: Nov. 9, 2021

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington Plus

American played just 11 games last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Eagles went 7–4 overall and 6–3 in the regular season. The team didn't play any non-conference games.

Jade Edwards led the team in scoring last season with 17.4 points per game and returns for another season with the Eagles.

The team shot 45.1% from the floor last season, which ranked 25th in the country.

As for George Washington, the team went 9–14 last season, with a 5–9 mark in conference play. The team was 7–4 at home but just 1–9 on the road. The team lost to Richmond in the Atlantic 10 tournament.

The Colonials had just one player average double-digit points last year in Ali Brigham, but she transferred to Penn State. Maddie Loder is the leading returning player in minutes per game but was just fifth in minutes on last year's team.

These teams last played in 2019, with American winning 66–53.

