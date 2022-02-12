Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona at Arizona State in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pac-12 and local rivalry between the Arizona Wildcats and Arizona State Sun Devils starts a back-to-back today.

No. 6 Arizona (17-3) is looking like the team that made it to the NCAA Championship game last season and lost a thriller to conference rival Stanford. The Wildcats are coming off two wins in their tour of Oregon and now get to host their local rivals in Arizona State (11-8). These two will play back-to-back games, one in Tucson and then in Tempe for bragging rights in the state.

How to Watch Arizona at Arizona State today:

Game Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona (IN)

Watch Arizona at Arizona State online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wildcats took care of business against No. 19 Oregon (63-48) behind balance and Cate Reese's 13 points:

The Wildcats lost to Stanford again, but since then they have won two in a row getting their win back against No. 19 Oregon (63-48) and avenging a close win to Oregon State with a stronger win (73-61).

This season has been all about balance on offense and tough team play on defense. They are led by Cate Reese with 15.0 points and 6.3 rebounds pacing the offense from the inside-out.

Shaina Pellington is the only other player averaging double-figures with 10.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

They have six players getting a steal a game and four averaging 2+ assists per game.

Other teams are led by a dominant player or duo, while the Wildcats are able to win games with balance and several players capable of leading them in scoring.

The Sun Devils pulled off the upset last year in overtime at home (66-64) in a very competitive game that came down to the wire several times. This game has the opportunity to be a repeat of that thriller.

How To Watch

February
11
2022

Arizona at Arizona State

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Arizona (IN)
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
USATSI_17652551
