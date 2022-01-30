Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona at Stanford in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Arizona takes on Stanford in a matchup of two top 10 women's college basketball teams.

No. 8 Arizona (15-2) goes on the road on Sunday to face No. 2 Stanford (15-3), the defending NCAA champions.

How to Watch Arizona at Stanford in Women's College Basketball today:

Game Date: Jan. 30, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Watch Arizona at Stanford online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In fact, Sunday's game is a rematch of the game where Stanford won the title last year, as it defeated Arizona 54-53. That Arizona team looked fairly different than this year's team, though.

But even without Aari McDonald, Arizona is playing some good basketball, with a 5-2 conference record and a three-game winning streak, with the team most recently beating UCLA on Wednesday behind 20 points from Shaina Pellington and 19 from Sam Thomas. Cate Reese also added 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Stanford had some early non-conference stumbles, but is 6-0 in the Pac-12. It last played on Friday, beating Arizona State 78-50. Three Stanford players — Haley Jones, Francesca Belibi and Kiki Iriafen — tied for the team lead in scoring with 12 points each, with Jones also adding 10 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal.

The Cardinal have won three games in a row in this series. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
30
2022

Arizona at Stanford in Women's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Texas A&M Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Texas A&M at Mississippi State in Women's College Basketball

just now
South Florida Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch South Florida at Houston in Women's College Basketball

just now
stanford
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Arizona at Stanford in Women's College Basketball

just now
Jan 1, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) dribbles as Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) defends during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Trail Blazers at Bulls

30 minutes ago
USATSI_17575143
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

How to Watch Canada vs. United States in Men's Soccer

55 minutes ago
Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/30/2022

1 hour ago
Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals: NFL Playoffs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/30/2022

1 hour ago
UCLA Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch UCLA at Oregon State in Women's College Basketball

1 hour ago
Minnesota Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Wisconsin at Minnesota in Women's College Basketball

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy