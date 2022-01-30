Arizona takes on Stanford in a matchup of two top 10 women's college basketball teams.

No. 8 Arizona (15-2) goes on the road on Sunday to face No. 2 Stanford (15-3), the defending NCAA champions.

How to Watch Arizona at Stanford in Women's College Basketball today:

Game Date: Jan. 30, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

In fact, Sunday's game is a rematch of the game where Stanford won the title last year, as it defeated Arizona 54-53. That Arizona team looked fairly different than this year's team, though.

But even without Aari McDonald, Arizona is playing some good basketball, with a 5-2 conference record and a three-game winning streak, with the team most recently beating UCLA on Wednesday behind 20 points from Shaina Pellington and 19 from Sam Thomas. Cate Reese also added 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Stanford had some early non-conference stumbles, but is 6-0 in the Pac-12. It last played on Friday, beating Arizona State 78-50. Three Stanford players — Haley Jones, Francesca Belibi and Kiki Iriafen — tied for the team lead in scoring with 12 points each, with Jones also adding 10 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal.

The Cardinal have won three games in a row in this series.

