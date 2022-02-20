Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona at Washington State in Women’s Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Arizona Wildcats go for the season series sweep of the state of Washington today against the Washington State Cougars.

This season the Pacific Northwest has been kind to No. 8 ranked Arizona (19-4) as they have gone 5-1 against Oregon, Oregon State, Washington and today’s opponent, Washington State (17-8). The Wildcats are trying to keep pace in the Pac-12 with the Ducks, who are just ahead of them and the Cougars, who are right behind them and would pass them with a win today. 

How to Watch Arizona at Washington State in Women’s Basketball today:

Game Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Watch Arizona at Washington State in Women’s Basketball online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wildcats ground out their second win in a row against Washington (51-42) on the road behind their strong overall team defense:

These teams are coming off two very different seasons. Last year the Wildcats lost in the NCAA Championship game to Stanford (53-54), while the Cougars went a pedestrian 12-11 in the regular season and lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to South Florida (53-57).

Jump to this season, both teams are playing very strong basketball and will be in the NCAA Tournament again.

In their first game this season, the Wildcats won 60-52 behind Cate Reese with 20 points and 7 rebounds. The Wildcats jumped out to a 46-31 lead holding the Cougars to five points in the first quarter and seven points in the third quarter.

The first game was a very one-sided affair. Since then the Cougars have gone 8-3 and looked a lot better as a team.

They have been grinding out games on the defensive end and in the fourth quarter, with seven of the eight wins coming by single digits. This should be a tough, defensive-oriented battle between two of the better teams on the west coast.

Regional restrictions may apply.

