The Arizona Wildcats go for the season series sweep of the state of Washington today against the Washington State Cougars.

This season the Pacific Northwest has been kind to No. 8 ranked Arizona (19-4) as they have gone 5-1 against Oregon, Oregon State, Washington and today’s opponent, Washington State (17-8). The Wildcats are trying to keep pace in the Pac-12 with the Ducks, who are just ahead of them and the Cougars, who are right behind them and would pass them with a win today.

How to Watch Arizona at Washington State in Women’s Basketball today:

Game Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Watch Arizona at Washington State in Women’s Basketball online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wildcats ground out their second win in a row against Washington (51-42) on the road behind their strong overall team defense:

These teams are coming off two very different seasons. Last year the Wildcats lost in the NCAA Championship game to Stanford (53-54), while the Cougars went a pedestrian 12-11 in the regular season and lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to South Florida (53-57).

Jump to this season, both teams are playing very strong basketball and will be in the NCAA Tournament again.

In their first game this season, the Wildcats won 60-52 behind Cate Reese with 20 points and 7 rebounds. The Wildcats jumped out to a 46-31 lead holding the Cougars to five points in the first quarter and seven points in the third quarter.

The first game was a very one-sided affair. Since then the Cougars have gone 8-3 and looked a lot better as a team.

They have been grinding out games on the defensive end and in the fourth quarter, with seven of the eight wins coming by single digits. This should be a tough, defensive-oriented battle between two of the better teams on the west coast.

Regional restrictions may apply.