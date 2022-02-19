How to Watch Arizona at Washington in Women's College Basketball

The Arizona Wildcats take on the Washington Huskies for the first time this season in women’s college basketball.

The rollercoaster season for No. 8 Arizona (18-4) continued as it split its most recent games against in-state rival Arizona State. The Wildcats have at times this season looked dominant and like the team that is going back to the National Championship Game this season, then at times looked more vulnerable. They take on Washington for the first time this season and look to build on their momentum again.

How to Watch Arizona at Washington today:

Game Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona

The Wildcats squeaked out a win over their in state rivals in Arizona State (62-58) in their last game behind a strong, balanced second half:

Over their last five game games for the Wildcats they have gone 3-2 overall losing to No. 2 Stanford (69-75) and the Sun Devils (77-81), while barely getting out with a win in their other game against the Sun Devils (62-58).

After getting to the Championship Game the Wildcats were in a position to be the best team in the country again.

This has not been a bad season by a long shot, with only four losses, all in conference and two to ranked foes.

They have leaned on their defense this season while being led by Cate Reese on offense with 15.2 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

The Wildcats close out their season with four games counting today, two against teams they already beat in Washington State and UCLA, a rematch with a USC team that beat them and a fresh opponent in Washington today.

