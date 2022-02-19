Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona at Washington in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Arizona Wildcats take on the Washington Huskies for the first time this season in women’s college basketball.

The rollercoaster season for No. 8 Arizona (18-4) continued as it split its most recent games against in-state rival Arizona State. The Wildcats have at times this season looked dominant and like the team that is going back to the National Championship Game this season, then at times looked more vulnerable. They take on Washington for the first time this season and look to build on their momentum again.

How to Watch Arizona at Washington today:

Game Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona

Watch Arizona at Washington online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wildcats squeaked out a win over their in state rivals in Arizona State (62-58) in their last game behind a strong, balanced second half:

Over their last five game games for the Wildcats they have gone 3-2 overall losing to No. 2 Stanford (69-75) and the Sun Devils (77-81), while barely getting out with a win in their other game against the Sun Devils (62-58).

After getting to the Championship Game the Wildcats were in a position to be the best team in the country again.

This has not been a bad season by a long shot, with only four losses, all in conference and two to ranked foes.

They have leaned on their defense this season while being led by Cate Reese on offense with 15.2 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

The Wildcats close out their season with four games counting today, two against teams they already beat in Washington State and UCLA, a rematch with a USC team that beat them and a fresh opponent in Washington today.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
18
2022

Arizona at Washington

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Arizona
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 9, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 2, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; (Left to right) Los Angeles Kings left wing Alex Iafallo (19) defenseman Olli Maatta (6) center Anze Kopitar (11) and defenseman Drew Doughty (8) celebrate after an open net goal by left wing Viktor Arvidsson (33) during the third period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
stanford
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Stanford at Oregon State in Women's College Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
oregon women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch California at Oregon in Women's College Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
WASHINGTON WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Arizona at Washington in Women's College Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
UCLA Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado at UCLA in Women's College Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
Feb 9, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Kings at Golden Knights

By Matthew Beighle
1 minute ago
arizona state women basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Arizona State at Washington State in Women’s College Basketball

By Evan Lazar
1 minute ago
USATSI_15498042 (2)
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Utah at USC in Women’s College Basketball

By Evan Lazar
1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy