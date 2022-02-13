How to Watch Arizona State at Arizona in Women's College Basketball

Can Arizona State pull off back-to-back wins over No. 6 Arizona in women's college basketball?

Just like last season, Arizona State (12-8) pulled off the upset over its in-state and conference rivals and looks to make it deja vu all over again with back-to-back wins today. This season has presented some challenges for the Wildcats, especially in conference play. They look to get back on track at home today and even with the Sun Devils after a tough loss earlier this week.

How to Watch Arizona State at Arizona today:

Game Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

In their first game this week, the Sun Devils controlled the pace from the first quarter entering the final period up by nine points. The Wildcats made a game effort to come back, but they did not have enough in the tank.

The Sun Devils got 27 points and eight rebounds from Loville, 19 points and 10 rebounds from Mail Gilles and 19 points and five rebounds from Taya Hanson.

They had a balance to their attack and were able to penetrate the tough Wildcats defense all night.

That was the third win in a row for the Sun Devils against the Wildcats.

For the Wildcats, they got 30 points and five assists from Shaina Pellington as she carved up the defense getting to the free-throw line to go an impressive 12-for-19 for the game.

Cate Reese and Sam Thomas added in 32 points and 12 rebounds for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats only have five games, starting today, to get back on track and build momentum for the conference and NCAA tournaments.

