How to Watch Arizona State at Stanford in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Arizona State looks to play spoiler for Stanford in women's college basketball before its clash with Arizona.

Arizona State (9-6) enters today’s matchup against No. 2 Stanford (14-3) sitting in the middle of the conference standings and as the trap game before Stanford battles No. 8 Arizona. The Lady Sun Devils have the opportunity to catch Stanford off-guard, steal a win and launch their season to new heights. Arizona State won their last game against a ranked conference foe, can it do it again?

How to Watch Arizona State at Stanford today:

Game Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona (IN)

Watch Arizona State at Stanford online with fuboTV:

Stanford won its sixth game in a row over California (97-74) behind a trio of 20-plus point games from Haley Jones, Hannah Jump and Francesca Belibi:

Since losing to South Carolina (61-65), Stanford has been on a roll, winning six straight games (5-0 in conference) with only one game decided by single digits. The Lady Gamecocks are beating teams by 17.8 points in this run and do not look like they are turning back.

Overall this season they are averaging 74.2 points per game and are giving up 58.7 points to opponents, a 15.5 average margin of victory.

They have four players scoring double figures with Cameron Brink (13.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game) and Haley Jones (13.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game) leading the way, with Lexie Hull (11.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game) and Hannah Jump (11.0 points per game off the bench) balancing out the offense.

On the other side, Arizona State is scoring 65.7 points per game and giving up 56.3 points to opponents, a 9.4 average margin of victory.

Jade Loville is the key to the upset with her 15.8 points per game and her ability to score the ball. 

How To Watch

January
28
2022

Arizona State at Stanford

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Arizona (IN)
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
