How to Watch Arizona State at Washington State in Women’s College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Arizona State travels to take on Pac-12 rival Washington State.

The Arizona State Sun Devils (12-9) travel to take on the Washington State Cougars in Pullman as winners of three of their last four games. The Cougars are also winners of two in a row.

How to Watch Arizona State at Washington State in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington

Arizona State has won 11 games in a row over Washington State dating back to the Cougars’ last win over the Sun Devils in the 2014 season.

Last season, a late fourth-quarter surge by Washington State wasn’t enough to overcome Arizona State’s lead built mostly in the middle frames, with the Sun Devils holding on for a 67-61 victory.

After pulling within one score in the third quarter, ASU went on a 19-3 run to build a 16-point lead heading into the fourth quarter. The Cougars matched that with an 11-0 run, but their comeback attempt fell short when the Sun Devils hit six-consecutive free throws to put the game on ice.

Coming off a 57-54 win over USC on Sunday, Friday’s contest is a great opportunity for Washington State and sophomore star Charlisse Leger-Walker to snap their 11-game losing streak against Arizona State.

The Sun Devils most recently fell to Arizona after splitting a home-and-home series with their conference rivals over the weekend. 

