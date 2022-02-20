Washington has lost 11 in a row as they host Arizona State.

Washington has lost 11-straight games and is winless in Pac-12 play this season as they host Arizona State at Alaska Airlines Arena on Sunday afternoon.

How to Watch Arizona State at Washington in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona (IN)

Live stream the Arizona State at Washington game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Although the Huskies won the last matchup, Arizona State has won three out of their last four contests against Washington, defeating Washington in Seattle during the 2020-21 season.

On a tough shooting night for both sides, Washington out-scored the Sun Devils by 13 points in the first and fourth quarters en route to a 50-35 victory over Arizona State last February.

Both teams struggled from the field with Washington (38.3%) slightly out-shooting a struggling Arizona State offense (20.7%), as the Huskies led wire-to-wire in the win.

In the defensive battle, Arizona State’s Taya Hanson led all scorers with 11 points, while Washington had ten steals and five blocked shots that led to ten fast-break points.

The Huskies also had a decisive advantage in the paint, out-scoring Arizona State 28-10.

Washington will look to finally get back in the win column in Sunday’s Pac-12 showdown with Arizona State.

Regional restrictions may apply.