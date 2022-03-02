Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona State vs Oregon State in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Arizona State and Oregon State battle Wednesday in the second of four first-round games in the Pac-12 Tournament.

Arizona State heads into the Pac-12 Tournament in a big slump. The Sun Devils have dropped five straight games that they have played and also forfeited a game to Cal.

They were sitting at 12-8 overall and 4-3 in the Pac-12 before their slump and are now trying to figure out answers quickly if they want to make a run in the tournament.

First up is an Oregon State team they beat 67-57 back on Feb. 4. It was the first of three straight wins that included upsets over No. 19 Oregon and No. 6 Arizona that showed they could play with the top teams in the conference.

Oregon State, though, will look to extend the Sun Devils' losing streak and snap its two-game losing streak

The Beavers dropped back-to-back road games at Utah and Colorado to end the year. 

The losses are part of a stretch where they have won just twice in the last nine games. The season-ending slide dropped them to just 6-9 in the Pac-12 and 13-12 overall.

Both of these teams have been struggling and are looking to get a big win in the first round to set up a second-round matchup with top-seeded Stanford.

Regional restrictions may apply.

