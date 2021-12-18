San Diego goes for its fourth straight win in women's college basketball on Saturday when it hosts Arizona State.

San Diego has gotten off to a great start to the year as it has won seven of its first nine games. The Toreros have won three straight for the second time this season but are looking for their first four-game winning streak of the year.

How to Watch Arizona State at San Diego in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

San Diego has been playing good basketball but it is 0-2 against major conference teams.

Saturday, it gets a shot at getting that first win as Arizona State comes to town.

Arizona State goes on the road coming off a loss to Creighton last Sunday. The Sun Devils lost 69-62 in a game that snapped their three-game winning streak.

The loss dropped them back to .500 at 5-5 after they had dug themselves out of a 2-4 start to the year. They have been playing better basketball but are still looking to be more consistent.

Saturday, they will look to avoid losing their second straight game for the third time this year and get a big road win at San Diego.

