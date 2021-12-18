Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Arizona State at San Diego in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    San Diego goes for its fourth straight win in women's college basketball on Saturday when it hosts Arizona State.
    Author:

    San Diego has gotten off to a great start to the year as it has won seven of its first nine games. The Toreros have won three straight for the second time this season but are looking for their first four-game winning streak of the year.

    How to Watch Arizona State at San Diego in Women's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium 2

    Live stream the Arizona State at San Diego game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    San Diego has been playing good basketball but it is 0-2 against major conference teams. 

    Saturday, it gets a shot at getting that first win as Arizona State comes to town.

    Arizona State goes on the road coming off a loss to Creighton last Sunday. The Sun Devils lost 69-62 in a game that snapped their three-game winning streak.

    The loss dropped them back to .500 at 5-5 after they had dug themselves out of a 2-4 start to the year. They have been playing better basketball but are still looking to be more consistent.

    Saturday, they will look to avoid losing their second straight game for the third time this year and get a big road win at San Diego.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Arizona State at San Diego in Women's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium 2
    Time
    4:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Mar 9, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) drives into Boston College Eagles guard Demarr Langford Jr. (15) in the first round of the 2021 ACC men's basketball tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Elon at Duke

    1 minute ago
    Nov 25, 2020; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward Justice Sueing (14) dribbles while defended by Illinois State Redbirds guard Antonio Reeves (12) during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Ball State at Illinois State

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17365877
    College Basketball

    How to Watch USC at Georgia Tech

    1 minute ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd forward Obinna Anochili-Killen (25) shoots the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Northern Iowa at Marshall

    1 minute ago
    boise state women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Boise State at Pepperdine in Women's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Spokane, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Michael Flowers (12) shoots the ball against South Dakota State Jackrabbits forward Douglas Wilson (35) in the second half at Spokane Arena. Jackrabbits won 77-74. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Northern Colorado at Washington State

    1 minute ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles forward David Joplin (23) looks to shoot against UCLA Bruins guard-forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) during the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Marquette at Xavier

    1 minute ago
    arizona state women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Arizona State at San Diego in Women's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd forward Obinna Anochili-Killen (25) shoots the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Marshall vs. Northern Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy