How to Watch Pac-12 Tournament, First Quarterfinal: Colorado vs. Arizona

The Arizona Wildcats look for redemption in the 2022 Pac-12 Tournament against the Colorado Buffaloes today.

It has been a bumpy ride to the end of the season for No. 14 Arizona (20-6), which has lost three of its last six games but has the opportunity to right the ship here in the Pac-12 Tournament.

The Wildcats get things started against Colorado (21-7), who was once the hottest team in women’s basketball before falling apart at the beginning of conference play. These two teams have faced off once this season back when both teams were ranked with the Wildcats winning by 19 points.

Game Date: March 3, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

The Wildcats won the first game between these teams (75-56) back when both teams were ranked led by 51 combined points from Shaina Pellington and Cate Reese.

In that first game, the Buffaloes jumped out to a 17-7 lead in the first period but then ran out of the gym losing the next three quarters 68-39 overall.

Pellington controlled the perimeter with 28 points on an efficient night from the field going 10-13 overall (2-2 from three) and 6-8 from the line. She was complemented by Reese with 23 points and nine rebounds on 10-17 shooting overall.

The Wildcat defense was the difference maker with the Buffaloes ending the game shooting 34-24-71 splits and no individual player scored more than 11 points.

Mya Hollingshed led the way with 11 points and 10 rebounds on 4-16 shooting. The team's leading scorer could not find a rhythm and after the first quarter, the entire offense was off balance.

Last year the Wildcats lost in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals to UCLA before making a run to the NCAA Championship game. Can they climb the mountain this season in the conference and NCAA tournaments?

