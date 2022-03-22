Arizona vs. North Carolina: Women's NCAA Tournament round 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

How to Watch Arizona vs. North Carolina: Women's NCAA Tournament round 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
How to Watch Arizona vs. North Carolina
- Game Day: Monday, March 21, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: McKale Center
Key Stats for Arizona vs. North Carolina
- The 68.1 points per game the Wildcats average are 12.4 more points than the Tar Heels give up (55.7).
- Arizona has a 17-5 record when putting up more than 55.7 points.
- When North Carolina gives up fewer than 68.1 points, it is 21-3.
- The Tar Heels score 16.5 more points per game (73.8) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (57.3).
- North Carolina has put together a 23-3 record in games it scores more than 57.3 points.
- Arizona is 20-2 when it gives up fewer than 73.8 points.
- The Wildcats are at the 102nd spot in the nation's scoring charts (68.1 PPG), while the Tar Heels allow the 23rd-fewest points per game (55.7) in the country.
- The 30th-ranked scoring college basketball team (73.8 PPG) is North Carolina, while the Arizona squad ranks 49th in the nation defensively (57.3 PPG).
Arizona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/20/2022
Washington State
L 74-69
Away
2/24/2022
UCLA
L 64-46
Home
2/26/2022
USC
W 68-59
Home
3/3/2022
Colorado
L 45-43
Home
3/19/2022
UNLV
W 72-67
Home
3/21/2022
North Carolina
-
Home
North Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/20/2022
Florida State
W 64-49
Away
2/24/2022
Virginia
W 68-57
Away
2/27/2022
Duke
W 74-46
Home
3/4/2022
Virginia Tech
L 87-80
Home
3/19/2022
SFA
W 79-66
Home
3/21/2022
Arizona
-
Away
(Sign up now for a free trial.)