Arizona vs. North Carolina: Women's NCAA Tournament round 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

How to Watch Arizona vs. North Carolina: Women's NCAA Tournament round 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 4, 2022; Greensboro, NC, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Georgia Amoore (5) drives to the basket for a score and foul against North Carolina Tar Heels guard Deja Kelly (25) during the fourth quarter at Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

How to Watch Arizona vs. North Carolina

  • Game Day: Monday, March 21, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: McKale Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for Arizona vs. North Carolina

  • The 68.1 points per game the Wildcats average are 12.4 more points than the Tar Heels give up (55.7).
  • Arizona has a 17-5 record when putting up more than 55.7 points.
  • When North Carolina gives up fewer than 68.1 points, it is 21-3.
  • The Tar Heels score 16.5 more points per game (73.8) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (57.3).
  • North Carolina has put together a 23-3 record in games it scores more than 57.3 points.
  • Arizona is 20-2 when it gives up fewer than 73.8 points.
  • The Wildcats are at the 102nd spot in the nation's scoring charts (68.1 PPG), while the Tar Heels allow the 23rd-fewest points per game (55.7) in the country.
  • The 30th-ranked scoring college basketball team (73.8 PPG) is North Carolina, while the Arizona squad ranks 49th in the nation defensively (57.3 PPG).

Arizona Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/20/2022

Washington State

L 74-69

Away

2/24/2022

UCLA

L 64-46

Home

2/26/2022

USC

W 68-59

Home

3/3/2022

Colorado

L 45-43

Home

3/19/2022

UNLV

W 72-67

Home

3/21/2022

North Carolina

-

Home

North Carolina Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/20/2022

Florida State

W 64-49

Away

2/24/2022

Virginia

W 68-57

Away

2/27/2022

Duke

W 74-46

Home

3/4/2022

Virginia Tech

L 87-80

Home

3/19/2022

SFA

W 79-66

Home

3/21/2022

Arizona

-

Away

How To Watch

March
21
2022

Second Round: North Carolina at Arizona

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

