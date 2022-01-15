The Arizona Wildcats travel to Oregon to take on the Ducks in a Pac-12 showdown.

The 13th-ranked Arizona Wildcats have been a force to be reckoned with all year long. They started the seasoning winning their first 11 games before dropping a close one last week to USC.

How to Watch Arizona vs Oregon Today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona

Things have been different for the Oregon Ducks.

Oregon started out 3-0 before losing three straight games. They won three more games in a row, and have been up and down since then. Despite the 8-5 overall record, the Ducks are just 1-1 in conference play.

On top of that, the powerhouse Arizona Wildcats team is just 2-1 in conference play. This could give Oregon the confidence it needs to go out and upset Arizona.

Even though Arizona doesn't have one of the top offenses in college basketball, they make up for it with a top 15 ranked defense.

The Wildcats are stifling opponents this year and only giving up 52.2 points per game.

