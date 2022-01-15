Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona vs Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Arizona Wildcats travel to Oregon to take on the Ducks in a Pac-12 showdown.

The 13th-ranked Arizona Wildcats have been a force to be reckoned with all year long. They started the seasoning winning their first 11 games before dropping a close one last week to USC.

How to Watch Arizona vs Oregon Today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona 

Live stream the Arizona vs Oregon game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Things have been different for the Oregon Ducks. 

Oregon started out 3-0 before losing three straight games. They won three more games in a row, and have been up and down since then. Despite the 8-5 overall record, the Ducks are just 1-1 in conference play.

On top of that, the powerhouse Arizona Wildcats team is just 2-1 in conference play. This could give Oregon the confidence it needs to go out and upset Arizona.

Even though Arizona doesn't have one of the top offenses in college basketball, they make up for it with a top 15 ranked defense.

The Wildcats are stifling opponents this year and only giving up 52.2 points per game.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Arizona vs Oregon

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 3
Time
5:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 28, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs guard Junior Ballard (4) dribbles the ball against Boise State Broncos forward Abu Kigab (24) during the first half at ExtraMile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

New Mexico vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

56 seconds ago
Dec 28, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs guard Junior Ballard (4) dribbles the ball against Boise State Broncos forward Abu Kigab (24) during the first half at ExtraMile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Boise State vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

56 seconds ago
USATSI_15812552
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Arizona vs Oregon

56 seconds ago
Missouri State Bears forward Gaige Prim (44) drives to the basket during a game against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at JQH Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Tmsu Semo279
College Basketball

Valparaiso vs. Missouri State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

30 minutes ago
Dec 29, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack guard Grant Sherfield (25) dribbles the ball as Kansas Jayhawks guard Remy Martin (11) defends during the game at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Nevada vs. Air Force: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

30 minutes ago
Dec 29, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack guard Grant Sherfield (25) dribbles the ball as Kansas Jayhawks guard Remy Martin (11) defends during the game at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Air Force vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

30 minutes ago
Missouri State Bears forward Gaige Prim (44) drives to the basket during a game against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at JQH Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Tmsu Semo279
College Basketball

Missouri State vs. Valparaiso: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

30 minutes ago
byu basketball women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch BYU vs Loyola Marymount

30 minutes ago
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs out of the pocket in the fourth quarter during a Week 16 NFL game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 41-21. Baltimore Ravens At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 26
NFL

How to Watch Raiders at Bengals

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy