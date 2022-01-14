Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona vs. Oregon State in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Oregon State will look for a huge upset of No. 7 Arizona when the teams square off on Thursday.

Oregon State has plenty working against it. This marks its first Pac-12 conference game and it will be its first game since Dec. 19. It's also OSU's first home game since Dec. 1.

How to Watch Arizona vs. Oregon State in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 13, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon (OUT)

Live stream the Arizona vs. Oregon State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This is the only Pac-12 game of the weekend for Oregon State. The team was originally suppose to play Arizona State on Saturday, but the game was postponed due to COVID concerns. 

In its last game against Northwen Iowa, Oregon State (7-3) got a 70-59 win. Three players scored in double digits. The team's last loss came on Dec. 12 in a 56-52 defeat against Villanova. 

Meanwhile, the Wildcats are trying to bounce back after their first loss of the season. Arizona (11-1) won its first 11 games of the season before losing 76-67 on the road to USC. The team was outscored 27-17 in the fourth quarter, which proved to be the difference. Cate Reese led the way for the Wildcats, scoring 29 points. Bendu Yeaney also scored 12 points. 

The Beavers are 38-33 all-time against Arizona, but the Wildcats took the only meeting last season.  

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

