How to Watch Arizona vs. UNLV: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 29, 2019; Albany , NY, USA; General view of a NCAA logo prior to an Albany regional semifinal game of the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament between the UCLA Bruins and the UConn Huskies at the Times Union Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Watch the No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (20-7) and the No. 13 UNLV Lady Rebels (26-6) battle on Saturday to compete for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The opening round matchup begins at 10:00 PM.

How to Watch Arizona vs. UNLV

  • Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: McKale Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for Arizona vs. UNLV

  • The 67.9 points per game the Wildcats average are only 3.4 more points than the Lady Rebels give up (64.5).
  • Arizona has a 12-5 record when putting up more than 64.5 points.
  • UNLV is 17-0 when giving up fewer than 67.9 points.
  • The Lady Rebels put up 18.7 more points per game (75.6) than the Wildcats allow their opponents to score (56.9).
  • UNLV has put together a 23-6 record in games it scores more than 56.9 points.
  • Arizona is 20-4 when it allows fewer than 75.6 points.
  • The Wildcats are at the 103rd spot in the nation's scoring charts (67.9 PPG), while the Lady Rebels allow the 202nd-fewest points per game (64.5) in the nation.
  • UNLV's squad is currently the 19th-ranked scoring team in college basketball (75.6 PPG), while Arizona's team is 43rd in points allowed per game (56.9).

Arizona Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/18/2022

Washington

W 51-42

Away

2/20/2022

Washington State

L 74-69

Away

2/24/2022

UCLA

L 64-46

Home

2/26/2022

USC

W 68-59

Home

3/3/2022

Colorado

L 45-43

Home

3/19/2022

UNLV

-

Home

UNLV Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Colorado State

W 80-69

Away

3/2/2022

Nevada

L 71-64

Home

3/7/2022

Utah State

W 82-69

Home

3/8/2022

Air Force

W 61-50

Home

3/9/2022

Colorado State

W 75-65

Home

3/19/2022

Arizona

-

Away

How To Watch

March
19
2022

First Round: UNLV at Arizona

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

