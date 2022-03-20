How to Watch Arizona vs. UNLV: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch the No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (20-7) and the No. 13 UNLV Lady Rebels (26-6) battle on Saturday to compete for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The opening round matchup begins at 10:00 PM.
How to Watch Arizona vs. UNLV
- Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: McKale Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!
Key Stats for Arizona vs. UNLV
- The 67.9 points per game the Wildcats average are only 3.4 more points than the Lady Rebels give up (64.5).
- Arizona has a 12-5 record when putting up more than 64.5 points.
- UNLV is 17-0 when giving up fewer than 67.9 points.
- The Lady Rebels put up 18.7 more points per game (75.6) than the Wildcats allow their opponents to score (56.9).
- UNLV has put together a 23-6 record in games it scores more than 56.9 points.
- Arizona is 20-4 when it allows fewer than 75.6 points.
- The Wildcats are at the 103rd spot in the nation's scoring charts (67.9 PPG), while the Lady Rebels allow the 202nd-fewest points per game (64.5) in the nation.
- UNLV's squad is currently the 19th-ranked scoring team in college basketball (75.6 PPG), while Arizona's team is 43rd in points allowed per game (56.9).
Arizona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/18/2022
Washington
W 51-42
Away
2/20/2022
Washington State
L 74-69
Away
2/24/2022
UCLA
L 64-46
Home
2/26/2022
USC
W 68-59
Home
3/3/2022
Colorado
L 45-43
Home
3/19/2022
UNLV
-
Home
UNLV Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Colorado State
W 80-69
Away
3/2/2022
Nevada
L 71-64
Home
3/7/2022
Utah State
W 82-69
Home
3/8/2022
Air Force
W 61-50
Home
3/9/2022
Colorado State
W 75-65
Home
3/19/2022
Arizona
-
Away
How To Watch
March
19
2022
First Round: UNLV at Arizona
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)