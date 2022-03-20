How to Watch Arizona vs. UNLV: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 29, 2019; Albany , NY, USA; General view of a NCAA logo prior to an Albany regional semifinal game of the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament between the UCLA Bruins and the UConn Huskies at the Times Union Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Watch the No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (20-7) and the No. 13 UNLV Lady Rebels (26-6) battle on Saturday to compete for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The opening round matchup begins at 10:00 PM.

How to Watch Arizona vs. UNLV

Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022

Saturday, March 19, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: McKale Center

McKale Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for Arizona vs. UNLV

The 67.9 points per game the Wildcats average are only 3.4 more points than the Lady Rebels give up (64.5).

Arizona has a 12-5 record when putting up more than 64.5 points.

UNLV is 17-0 when giving up fewer than 67.9 points.

The Lady Rebels put up 18.7 more points per game (75.6) than the Wildcats allow their opponents to score (56.9).

UNLV has put together a 23-6 record in games it scores more than 56.9 points.

Arizona is 20-4 when it allows fewer than 75.6 points.

The Wildcats are at the 103rd spot in the nation's scoring charts (67.9 PPG), while the Lady Rebels allow the 202nd-fewest points per game (64.5) in the nation.

UNLV's squad is currently the 19th-ranked scoring team in college basketball (75.6 PPG), while Arizona's team is 43rd in points allowed per game (56.9).

Arizona Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/18/2022 Washington W 51-42 Away 2/20/2022 Washington State L 74-69 Away 2/24/2022 UCLA L 64-46 Home 2/26/2022 USC W 68-59 Home 3/3/2022 Colorado L 45-43 Home 3/19/2022 UNLV - Home

UNLV Schedule