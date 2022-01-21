Skip to main content

How to Watch Arkansas at Alabama in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two SEC women's college basketball programs needing wins, Arkansas and Alabama, face off on Thursday night.

It hasn't exactly been a banner year for either the ladies of the Arkansas or Alabama basketball programs, as both teams sit near the bottom of the SEC standings so far this season.

How to Watch Arkansas at Alabama in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 20, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

Live stream the Arkansas at Alabama game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Still, a matchup between two teams desperate for wins makes for compelling television, so Arkansas vs. Alabama should be an intriguing showdown tonight nonetheless.

The Crimson Tide enter tonight's game with a 10-7 overall record and a 1-5 record in conference play. Alabama has lost four contests in a row entering tonight, most recently losing to Florida 85-77 on Jan. 16.

Even so, it hasn't been a terrible campaign for the entire team, as Alabama's leading scorer, Brittany Davis, has been impressive in 2021-22, averaging 15.5 points per game.

Arkansas, on the other hand, enters the matchup at 11-6 on the year and 1-3 in conference play, having dropped its latest outing, 61-52 against No. 1 South Carolina. There was no shame in that result, however, as the Gamecocks have been steamrolling just about everyone this season.

Arkansas is led in scoring this season by Makayla Daniels and her 14.5 points per contest.

To catch the SEC women's basketball action, tune into the SEC Network at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Arkansas at Alabama

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (National)
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
