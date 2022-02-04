Two women's college basketball programs needing wins will meet on Thursday night when Arkansas takes on Texas A&M.

With the women's college basketball season nearing its end, the time is here for Arkansas and Texas A&M to try and make a move up the standings after struggles through the campaign to this point.

How to Watch Arkansas at Texas A&M in Women's College Basketball today:

Game Date: Feb. 3, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

Arkansas enters tonight's game with a 14-7 overall record and a 4-4 record in SEC play. In its most recent outing, although a defeat, left the Lady Razorbacks with nothing to be ashamed of, as they went toe-to-toe with No. 7 Tennessee, one of the strongest teams in the country, only succumbing 86-83 in overtime.

Amber Ramirez came up huge in the matchup, scoring 29 points and securing eight rebounds in an absurd 44 minutes of action. Her backcourt partner Samara Spencer also performed well, scoring 17 points to go with four rebounds and four assists.

Texas A&M, meanwhile, is in rougher shape, entering tonight's important matchup 11-9 overall but with just a 1-7 record in conference play, having dropped its last three matchups.

Most recently, the Lady Aggies were handled pretty easily by Mississippi State, losing the matchup 78-58 on Jan. 30 despite 17 points from Kayla Wells.

To catch this intriguing SEC women's basketball matchup, tune to the SEC Network at 9:00 p.m. ET.

