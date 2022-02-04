Skip to main content

How to Watch Arkansas at Texas A&M in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two women's college basketball programs needing wins will meet on Thursday night when Arkansas takes on Texas A&M.

With the women's college basketball season nearing its end, the time is here for Arkansas and Texas A&M to try and make a move up the standings after struggles through the campaign to this point.

How to Watch Arkansas at Texas A&M in Women's College Basketball today:

Game Date: Feb. 3, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

Watch Arkansas at Texas A&M online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Arkansas enters tonight's game with a 14-7 overall record and a 4-4 record in SEC play. In its most recent outing, although a defeat, left the Lady Razorbacks with nothing to be ashamed of, as they went toe-to-toe with No. 7 Tennessee, one of the strongest teams in the country, only succumbing 86-83 in overtime. 

Amber Ramirez came up huge in the matchup, scoring 29 points and securing eight rebounds in an absurd 44 minutes of action. Her backcourt partner Samara Spencer also performed well, scoring 17 points to go with four rebounds and four assists.

Texas A&M, meanwhile, is in rougher shape, entering tonight's important matchup 11-9 overall but with just a 1-7 record in conference play, having dropped its last three matchups. 

Most recently, the Lady Aggies were handled pretty easily by Mississippi State, losing the matchup 78-58 on Jan. 30 despite 17 points from Kayla Wells.

To catch this intriguing SEC women's basketball matchup, tune to the SEC Network at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
3
2022

Arkansas at Texas A&M

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (Local)
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17501628
College Basketball

How to Watch Seattle at Grand Canyon

56 seconds ago
washington state
College Basketball

How to Watch Washington State at Stanford in Men's College Basketball

56 seconds ago
arkansas women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Arkansas at Texas A&M in Women's College Basketball

56 seconds ago
Jan 22, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster (25) shoots against USC Trojans guard Boogie Ellis (0) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Oregon State Beavers at Utah Utes

56 seconds ago
Jan 27, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against Loyola Marymount Lions forward Keli Leaupepe (34) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 89-55. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Gonzaga Bulldogs vs San Diego Toreros

56 seconds ago
malcolm_x_1643823877545_hpMain
entertainment

How to Watch Soul of a Nation: X/onerated – The Murder of Malcolm X and 55 Years to Justice

56 seconds ago
71ff4szd54L._RI_
entertainment

How to Watch Undercover Underage Season 2 Premiere

56 seconds ago
01-lion-evolution-nationalgeographic_2711038
entertainment

How to Watch War of the Lions

56 seconds ago
Dec 23, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) drives the ball around Detroit Pistons forward Trey Lyles (8) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Miami Heat at San Antonio Spurs

30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy