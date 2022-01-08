Coming off of its first win of the year, Texas Southern hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday.

The Cynthia Cooper-Dyke-coached Texas Southern women's basketball team (1-8) will play host to Arkansas-Pine Bluff (4-8) on Saturday in a SWAC contest,

How to Watch Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Texas Southern just won its first game of the season, beating Grambling State on the road on Wednesday by a 73-66 score. Ataiya Bridges, Shalexxus Aaron and Jala Buster each scored 14 points in the win, while Bridges, Aaron and Skye Green all shared the team rebounding lead with eight.

The Tigers played a tough non-conference schedule in preparation for SWAC play. As such, this will be the team's first home game this season and its second game in the city of Houston after a November road contest at Rice.

As for UAPB, the team enters this game on a five-game losing streak. The team has four wins this season, with all four coming in a row, including a win over Tulane.

The team is led by former Tennessee and Texas A&M player Zaay Green, who is averaging 13.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game. Green didn't play in the team's 54-40 loss to Alabama State, the team's lowest scoring game this season.

Texas Southern won 75-66 when these teams last played in February. The Tigers have won the last six meetings.

