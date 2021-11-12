How to Watch Arkansas State at Oklahoma in Women's College Basketball

Oklahoma and Arkansas State are both coming off of season-opening wins and will face off on Friday.

The Jennie Baranczyk era began at Oklahoma (1-0) this week with a win over South Dakota. The Sooners will look to move to 2-0 on Friday against Arkansas State (1-0).

How to Watch Arkansas State at Oklahoma today:

Game Date: Nov. 12, 2021

Game Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: MSG+

While both of these teams have the same record, Oklahoma faced a tougher test in the opening game, beating one of the top mid-major teams in the country in South Dakota by a 73-71 score. Madi Williams scored 19 points in just 22 minutes of play, including the game-winner.

Ana Llanusa added 19 as well. The Sooners shot 10-for-27 from three and managed to limit South Dakota star Hannah Sjerven to 5-for-9 shooting, playing aggressively on her and asking her to beat them at the foul line. She was 7-for-14 from there.

Arkansas State is coming in off of an 83-52 win over Central Baptist College, a non-Division I team.

Lauryn Pendleton led the Red Wolves in points with 19 in that one, but the team as a whole managed to shoot just 34.7% despite playing against weak competition. The Red Wolves were picked to finish 10th in the Sun Belt in the preseason coaches poll and were 5-12 last year against Division I opponents.

Oklahoma should be able to earn its second win of the Baranczyk era on Friday.

