Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Arkansas State at Oklahoma in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oklahoma and Arkansas State are both coming off of season-opening wins and will face off on Friday.
    Author:

    The Jennie Baranczyk era began at Oklahoma (1-0) this week with a win over South Dakota. The Sooners will look to move to 2-0 on Friday against Arkansas State (1-0).

    How to Watch Arkansas State at Oklahoma today:

    Game Date: Nov. 12, 2021

    Game Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

    TV: MSG+

    Watch Arkansas State at Oklahoma online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    While both of these teams have the same record, Oklahoma faced a tougher test in the opening game, beating one of the top mid-major teams in the country in South Dakota by a 73-71 score. Madi Williams scored 19 points in just 22 minutes of play, including the game-winner. 

    Ana Llanusa added 19 as well. The Sooners shot 10-for-27 from three and managed to limit South Dakota star Hannah Sjerven to 5-for-9 shooting, playing aggressively on her and asking her to beat them at the foul line. She was 7-for-14 from there.

    Arkansas State is coming in off of an 83-52 win over Central Baptist College, a non-Division I team.

    Lauryn Pendleton led the Red Wolves in points with 19 in that one, but the team as a whole managed to shoot just 34.7% despite playing against weak competition. The Red Wolves were picked to finish 10th in the Sun Belt in the preseason coaches poll and were 5-12 last year against Division I opponents.

    Oklahoma should be able to earn its second win of the Baranczyk era on Friday.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    12
    2021

    Arkansas State at Oklahoma

    TV CHANNEL: MSG+
    Time
    11:30
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_15717588
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Arkansas State at Oklahoma in Women's College Basketball

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_16490520
    European PGA Tour

    How to Watch AVIV Dubai Championship, Second Round

    6 hours ago
    Golf Course
    Womens Golf

    How to Watch Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship, Third Round

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_15641940
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Northern Arizona at Washington

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_17135753
    NBA

    How to Watch Heat at Clippers

    13 hours ago
    Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) drives down the lane past Arizona Wildcats guard James Akinjo (13) during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Washington vs. Northern Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/11/2021

    13 hours ago
    Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) drives down the lane past Arizona Wildcats guard James Akinjo (13) during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Northern Arizona vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/11/2021

    13 hours ago
    Vegas Golden Knights
    NHL

    How to Watch Wild at Golden Knights

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_17128618
    NHL

    How to Watch Ducks at Kraken

    13 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy