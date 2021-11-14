How to Watch Arkansas at Connecticut in Women's College Basketball

No. 2 UConn begins the women's college basketball season Sunday with a tough test against Arkansas.

The No. 2 UConn women's basketball team will start its season Sunday on its home court against Arkansas (2–0).

How to Watch Arkansas at Connecticut today:

Game Date: Nov. 14, 2021

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Last year, the Razorbacks pulled an upset against the Huskies, winning 90–87. UConn just couldn't find a way to slow down Arkansas's fast-paced offensive attack.

But Arkansas lost two of its key players to the WNBA in Chelsea Dungee and Destiny Slocum. While Slocum was quiet in last year's win, Dungee scored 37 points.

Amber Ramirez was expected to lead the team in scoring this season, but she is averaging just 5.5 points per game so far. Erynn Barnum is the leader at 13.5 points per game, and freshman Jersey Wolfenbarger has been a key contributor as well.

UConn looks even stronger this year with the addition of No. 1 recruit Azzi Fudd, a sharpshooter who adds another element to this offense.

The team also returns Paige Bueckers, a sophomore who is one of the best players in the country. Last season, Bueckers averaged 20.0 points per game while shooting 46.4% from three-point range. She also averaged 5.8 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game.

Christyn Williams added 16.3 points per game last year, while Olivia Nelson-Ododa led the team in rebounding at 7.8 per contest.

