How to Watch Arkansas at Mississippi State

The Bulldogs and Razorbacks look to snap four-game losing streaks on Sunday.

With both teams looking to snap four-game losing streaks, the Mississippi State Bulldogs (15-12) host the Arkansas Razorbacks (16-12) in the final game of the regular season.

Game Date: Feb. 27, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Behind a strong second-half performance, Arkansas pulled away from Mississippi State in their first matchup this season in late January. Following a 28-28 first half, Arkansas blew out the Bulldogs 46-26 in the final 20 minutes of the game, walking away with a 74-54 victory.

Leading the way in the win for the Razorbacks were four scorers in double figures, including a game-high 19 points from Samara Spencer and a double-double by Sasha Goforth (13 points, 12 rebounds).

After losing 10-straight to Mississippi State, Arkansas has now won back-to-back contests over the Bulldogs. However, the Razorbacks’ current losing streak was extended to four games when they fell to Georgia in a close one 63-62 on Thursday.

As for Mississippi State, a team-high 18 points by Anastasia Hayes weren’t enough in a 86-64 loss to Tennessee on Thursday in their most recent game.

