No. 7 ranked Tennessee (18-2) is coming off its second loss of the season and the first loss in conference play to Auburn (71-61). This season the Razorbacks (14-6) are 4-3 in conference play with strong wins over Missouri (83-73) and No. 12 LSU (90-76).

How to Watch Arkansas at Tennessee in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 31, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

The Volunteers won with balance over the Razorbacks in their first game with five players in double-figures.

This season Volunteers have only lost two games, one to No. 2 ranked Stanford and unranked Auburn. They have been dominant all season

They are averaging 71.0 points per game and giving up just 55.3 points to opponents, for a +15.7 scoring margin. In their 20 games, eight of them have come by 10 points or less, with several grinding games along the way.

In their first game with the Razorbacks, the Volunteers were led by Tamari Key with 17 points and seven rebounds, with four others in double-figures.

They had to come back from being down three points entering the fourth quarter, but were able to score 25 points in the final period to secure the win.

Amber Ramirez led the way for the Razorbacks with 26 points and six rebounds, getting only four points off the bench and only 33 points from her other four starters. If they are going to pull off the upset today, they are going to need to give her more help.

