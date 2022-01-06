Vanderbilt begins SEC play on Thursday with a matchup against Arkansas, who is hoping to rebound after a loss.

Vanderbilt's conference opener against Texas A&M was postponed when the Commodores faced COVID-19 issues. Its next game against Missouri was postponed due to the Tigers' COVID issues.

Arkansas (10-4) opened conference play with a 70-63 loss to No. 7 Tennessee on Sunday afternoon.

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 6, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

Live stream Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Razorbacks held a 48-45 edge after the third period, but the Lady Vols controlled the final period 25-15 to claim the victory.

Senior guard Amber Ramirez led Arkansas with 26 points and six rebounds. She sparked a Razorback rally in the second period with one of her five three-pointers, but it wasn't enough.

Senior guard Jordyn Cambridge is the leader for the Commodores, and she is a defensive machine. Her 4.1 steals per game is the third best mark in the NCAA. It is the best mark in the Power 5.

Vanderbilt (9-5) crushed Alabama State in its last game, winning 94-42. The team outscored Alabama State by more than 15 points in the first three quarters.

Regional restrictions may apply.