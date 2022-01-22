Navy (5-12) will play host to Army (8-7) on Saturday morning in a Patriot League women's college basketball contest.

How to Watch Army at Navy in Women's College Basketball today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Navy currently sits just 2-5 in conference play and has lost its past two games. On the season, the team ranks 298th in Division I in points per game and 280th in average margin per game, with team's outscoring the Midshipmen by an average of 8.9 points per contest.

The team does have one win over a team with a top 100 Her Hoop Stats rating, beating Bucknell 57-55. Overall, Navy is 1-3 against teams ranked that high in that metric.

As for Army, the team is 3-3 in conference play, but lost on Wednesday to American 80-65. That was the most points the team had allowed since an 87-81 win over Maine back in November.

Overall, Army is 150th in points per game and 189th in average margin, getting outscored by 1.4 points per night. Like Navy, the team's best win is over Bucknell, while overall the team is 1-1 against teams with a top 100 HHS rating.

These teams split the season series last year, with Army winning the second game 63-58.

