    • November 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Army at Sacred Heart in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Winless Army heads to Fairfield, Conn., on Sunday to face Sacred Heart.
    Author:

    Army (0-2) will take on Sacred Heart (2-1) on Sunday afternoon in a non-conference battle.

    How to Watch Army at Sacred Heart in Women's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 21, 2021

    Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

    TV: SportsNet NY

    Live Stream Army at Sacred Heart on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Army has dropped its first two games by nearly identical scores, 75-55 to Manhattan College and 75-56 to Quinnipiac. 

    Trinity Hardy leads the team in scoring at 16.0 points per game on 50% shooting while Alisa Fallon is the only other Army player averaging double-digit points.

    Army is looking to get back on track and avoid finishing under .500 for the fourth season in a row.

    Sacred Heart is coming off its first loss of the year, falling 60-53 to Yale.

    Sonia Smith leads the team in scoring at 16.7 points per game on 48.8% shooting while Carly Stroemel is the leading rebounder at 7.7 per contest. The team is shooting just 39.5% from the floor as a whole this season.

    Olivia Tucker is delivering from deep, with 84% of her points coming from three-point range, which ranks in the 96th percentile nationally per Her Hoop Stats.

    Army is 290th in scoring defense, while Sacred Heart is 75th. Army plays a faster-paced game than SHU. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

