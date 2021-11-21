Winless Army heads to Fairfield, Conn., on Sunday to face Sacred Heart.

Army (0-2) will take on Sacred Heart (2-1) on Sunday afternoon in a non-conference battle.

How to Watch Army at Sacred Heart in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Nov. 21, 2021

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Army has dropped its first two games by nearly identical scores, 75-55 to Manhattan College and 75-56 to Quinnipiac.

Trinity Hardy leads the team in scoring at 16.0 points per game on 50% shooting while Alisa Fallon is the only other Army player averaging double-digit points.

Army is looking to get back on track and avoid finishing under .500 for the fourth season in a row.

Sacred Heart is coming off its first loss of the year, falling 60-53 to Yale.

Sonia Smith leads the team in scoring at 16.7 points per game on 48.8% shooting while Carly Stroemel is the leading rebounder at 7.7 per contest. The team is shooting just 39.5% from the floor as a whole this season.

Olivia Tucker is delivering from deep, with 84% of her points coming from three-point range, which ranks in the 96th percentile nationally per Her Hoop Stats.

Army is 290th in scoring defense, while Sacred Heart is 75th. Army plays a faster-paced game than SHU.

