Army visits Yale in women's college basketball in the final nonconference game for both teams.

Army (5–3) will play a road contest against Yale (6–5) on Tuesday evening in the final nonconference contest for both teams.

How to Watch Army at Yale in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 28, 2021

Game Time: 5 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NESN

Army ranks 101st in points per game this season, led by Sabria Hunter's 13.6 points per game, with Trinity Hardy just behind her at 13.4. Hunter is also adding 10.0 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game.

Army's schedule hasn't been particularly hard, as it has faced no teams with a top 100 Her Hoop Stats rating. It has lost to the three toughest teams it has faced according to that metric, with its best win coming against Air Force, which is 117th in the stat. Three of its wins are against teams that rank 248th or worse in HHS rating.

Yale has had a tougher schedule, facing six teams ranked in the top 150 in HHS rating. Yale is 3–3 in those games, including a seven-point loss to an 8–2 Drexel team.

The Bulldogs are winning defensively, ranking 53rd in scoring defense and just 248th in scoring offense. Camila Emsbo is blocking 2.4 shots per game while grabbing 10.2 rebounds. She also leads Yale in scoring at 16.0 points per contest.

These teams last met in 2018, with Yale winning 62–51.

