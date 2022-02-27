Kentucky looks to extend its five-game win streak when it faces Auburn in women's basketball on Sunday.

Kentucky (14-11) looks to extend its five-game win streak when it hosts Auburn (10-16) on Senior Day at Memorial Coliseum on Sunday.

How to Watch Auburn at Kentucky in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 27, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

The Wildcats have won seven straight games over Auburn dating back to the 2016 season, including a 67-55 win against the Tigers last month.

In the matchup earlier this season, Auburn rallied from a 13-point first-half deficit to take the lead in the final five minutes of the contest. However, a late Kentucky run closed the door when Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard scored 12 of her game-high 29 points in the final four-plus minutes to seal the win for the Wildcats.

Most recently, Dre’una Edwards led Kentucky to a 78-63 victory over Missouri on Thursday, while Auburn lost to Ole Miss 72-52 in the team’s last action earlier this week.

With a win on Sunday, Kentucky will head into the SEC tournament as one of the hottest teams in the conference, despite a slow start to the 2021-22 campaign.

