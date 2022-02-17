No. 1 South Carolina hosts Auburn in an SEC clash Thursday.

Top-ranked South Carolina (23-1) hosts Auburn (9-14) riding an 11-game winning streak and a perfect 12-0 home record, while the Tigers are winless in their last four contests.

How to Watch Auburn at South Carolina in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

South Carolina has defeated Auburn in their last 11 meetings, with the Tigers’ last win over the Gamecocks coming in 2012. Last season, South Carolina won easily over Auburn, 77-58.

The Gamecocks are undefeated since losing at Missouri in overtime to open SEC play in late December. They are holding serve as the top team in the nation in the AP polls.

South Carolina star Aliyah Boston posted her 17th consecutive double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds while Destanni Henderson added 15 points as the Gamecocks coasted to a 72-54 win in their last game against Georgia on Sunday.

Auburn, on the other hand, fell to Florida on Monday and has only won once in its last 12 games.

Tune in to see which SEC squad comes out with a win.

