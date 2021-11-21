Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    How to Watch Auburn at Georgia Tech in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 18 Georgia Tech looks to stay unbeaten in women's college basketball against SEC team Auburn on Sunday.
    No. 18 Georgia Tech (4–0) will host Auburn (1–2) in a nonconference women's college basketball contest Sunday.

    Game Date: Nov. 21, 2021

    Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network

    Auburn opened the season with losses to Georgia Southern and Old Dominion but is coming off of its first win, a 74–45 victory over Alabama State that saw Honesty Scott-Grayson score a team-high 21 points on 8-for-12 shooting with 10 rebounds and three assists.

    The Tigers are looking to rebound from a poor 2020-21 season in which the team went 5–19 and had a net rating of minus-9.1. So far this year, the team is playing better defensively, allowing 56.7 points per game as opposed to the 72.3 per game allowed last season.

    Georgia Tech has won all four of its games, but none of those wins came against major-conference foes, so while the Yellow Jackets look like the better team on paper, that might not be the reality.

    Lorela Cubaj hasn't been as dominant as many expected, averaging 10.3 points per game on 40% shooting. She's grabbing 11.8 rebounds per game, but Nerea Hermosa and Eylia Love are both averaging more points than Cubaj, a potential first-round pick in next year's WNBA draft.

    These teams last met in 1997, when Auburn won 70–41.

