Both the Tigers and Aggies are looking for a win on Sunday to turn their season around after tough starts in SEC play.

The Auburn Tigers (8-7) and the Texas A&M Aggies (10-6) are both off to 0-4 starts in conference play, struggling to get their seasons off the ground. They have both lost four games in a row.

How to Watch Auburn at Texas A&M in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 16, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

The Aggies were ranked and pushed LSU to the brink just two weeks ago, but since then they have dropped three more games and lost their ranking.

Both of these teams are really looking for a win, especially the Aggies after their fall from the Top 25.

The Aggies have fallen back due in large part to their defense slipping. In those four games, they are giving up 77.5 points per game to their opponents. They are being outscored by 16.25 points per game on average.

This stretch is not surprising. They have played three ranked opponents in South Carolina (No. 1), Tennessee (No. 7) and LSU (No. 19) during this stretch.

On the other side, the Tigers were not on the same level as the Aggies before their losing streak, but they were 8-3 and are having a positive season. Their losing streak has some overlap with the Aggies, having lost to LSU and Florida during this stretch.

Getting back on track is imperative for the Tigers, but more importantly the Aggies since they showed strong promise early in the season to be a competitive NCAA Tournament level team.

