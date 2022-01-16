Skip to main content

How to Watch Auburn at Texas A&M in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Both the Tigers and Aggies are looking for a win on Sunday to turn their season around after tough starts in SEC play.

The Auburn Tigers (8-7) and the Texas A&M Aggies (10-6) are both off to 0-4 starts in conference play, struggling to get their seasons off the ground. They have both lost four games in a row.

How to Watch Auburn at Texas A&M in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 16, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

Live Stream Auburn at Texas A&M on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Aggies were ranked and pushed LSU to the brink just two weeks ago, but since then they have dropped three more games and lost their ranking.

Both of these teams are really looking for a win, especially the Aggies after their fall from the Top 25.

The Aggies have fallen back due in large part to their defense slipping. In those four games, they are giving up 77.5 points per game to their opponents. They are being outscored by 16.25 points per game on average.

This stretch is not surprising. They have played three ranked opponents in South Carolina (No. 1), Tennessee (No. 7) and LSU (No. 19) during this stretch.

On the other side, the Tigers were not on the same level as the Aggies before their losing streak, but they were 8-3 and are having a positive season. Their losing streak has some overlap with the Aggies, having lost to LSU and Florida during this stretch.

Getting back on track is imperative for the Tigers, but more importantly the Aggies since they showed strong promise early in the season to be a competitive NCAA Tournament level team.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
16
2022

Auburn at Texas A&M

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (National)
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17500294
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Auburn at Texas A&M

1 minute ago
USATSI_15768053
College Wrestling

How to Watch Rutgers at Penn State

1 minute ago
maryland women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Michigan at Maryland in Women's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Cal Gymnastics
Women's College Gymnastics

How to Watch Stanford at California in Women's College Gymnastics

1 minute ago
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks to throw against the New York Giants in the second half at MetLife Stadium. The Giants fall to the Cowboys, 21-6, on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Dal
NFL

How to Watch NFC Wild Card: San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys

31 minutes ago
Dec 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Washington Football Team at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers: NFL Playoffs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

31 minutes ago
Dec 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) passes the ball as offensive tackle Terence Steele (78) blocks Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat (90) during the second half at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

31 minutes ago
Jan 7, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Aminu Mohammed (0) dribbles as Marquette Golden Eagles guard Stevie Mitchell (4) defends during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Saint John's (NY) vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

31 minutes ago
Jan 7, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Aminu Mohammed (0) dribbles as Marquette Golden Eagles guard Stevie Mitchell (4) defends during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Georgetown vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy