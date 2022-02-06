Skip to main content

How to Watch Baylor at Texas in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Baylor travels to Texas on Sunday afternoon looking to win its second straight game against the Longhorns in women's basketball.

Baylor and Texas hook up for the second straight game on Sunday afternoon. The two teams played on Friday night and the Bears won 75-63 at home.

How to Watch Baylor at Texas in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Baylor at Texas game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win helped Baylor bounce back from a 78-77 loss to Oklahoma on Wednesday and improved its Big 12 record to 6-3. 

It was a huge win for the Bears as it looks to stay near the top of the conference and Sunday they go for a two-game sweep of the Longhorns.

Texas will look to avenge the loss and snap a two-game losing streak. The Longhorns lost to Oklahoma last Saturday before the loss to Baylor and are now 5-4 in the Big 12 and in danger of falling back to .500.

The Longhorns had been playing well before losing the last two games as they were on a four-game winning streak, but now are suddenly desperate for a win.

Texas is still an impressive 15-5 on the year, but it needs to prove it can play with the best teams in the country and Sunday that means picking up a win against Baylor.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
6
2022

Baylor at Texas

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

oregon women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Oregon at Arizona State

5 minutes ago
Jaelin Kauf Moguls
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Women's Moguls Finals

5 minutes ago
clemson women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Clemson at Virginia in Women's College Basketball

5 minutes ago
USATSI_17614583
College Basketball

How to Watch Washington at Stanford

5 minutes ago
baylor women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Baylor at Texas in Women's College Basketball

5 minutes ago
Jan 25, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) goes to the basket on Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Pistons vs. Timberwolves

35 minutes ago
USATSI_17619826
NBA

How to Watch Nets at Nuggets

35 minutes ago
Jan 25, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch 76ers vs. Bulls

35 minutes ago
USATSI_17537395
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Alabama at Vanderbilt in Women's College Basketball

48 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy