Baylor travels to Texas on Sunday afternoon looking to win its second straight game against the Longhorns in women's basketball.

Baylor and Texas hook up for the second straight game on Sunday afternoon. The two teams played on Friday night and the Bears won 75-63 at home.

How to Watch Baylor at Texas in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The win helped Baylor bounce back from a 78-77 loss to Oklahoma on Wednesday and improved its Big 12 record to 6-3.

It was a huge win for the Bears as it looks to stay near the top of the conference and Sunday they go for a two-game sweep of the Longhorns.

Texas will look to avenge the loss and snap a two-game losing streak. The Longhorns lost to Oklahoma last Saturday before the loss to Baylor and are now 5-4 in the Big 12 and in danger of falling back to .500.

The Longhorns had been playing well before losing the last two games as they were on a four-game winning streak, but now are suddenly desperate for a win.

Texas is still an impressive 15-5 on the year, but it needs to prove it can play with the best teams in the country and Sunday that means picking up a win against Baylor.

