How to Watch Baylor vs. Hawaii: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 13, 2022; Kansas City, MO, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Rori Harmon (3) celebrates after defeating the Baylor Lady Bears at Municipal Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports

Watch as the No. 2 Baylor Bears (27-6) meet the No. 15 Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (20-9) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, beginning at 4:00 PM.

How to Watch Baylor vs. Hawaii

  • Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Ferrell Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for Baylor vs. Hawaii

  • The Bears average 14.0 more points per game (77.0) than the Rainbow Warriors allow (63.0).
  • Baylor has a 23-4 record when scoring more than 63.0 points.
  • When Hawaii gives up fewer than 77.0 points, it is 17-5.
  • The Rainbow Warriors' 64.4 points per game are just 3.9 more points than the 60.5 the Bears allow to opponents.
  • Hawaii has put together a 13-2 record in games it scores more than 60.5 points.
  • Baylor is 19-0 when it gives up fewer than 64.4 points.
  • The Bears are at the 13th spot in the country's scoring charts (77.0 PPG), while the Rainbow Warriors allow the 172nd-fewest points per game (63.0) in the country.
  • Hawaii's squad is currently the 168th-ranked scoring team in college basketball (64.4 PPG), while Baylor's team is 114th in points allowed per game (60.5).

Baylor Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/28/2022

Iowa State

W 87-62

Away

3/6/2022

Texas Tech

W 82-57

Home

3/11/2022

Oklahoma State

W 76-36

Home

3/12/2022

Oklahoma

W 91-76

Home

3/13/2022

Texas

L 67-58

Home

3/18/2022

Hawaii

-

Home

Hawaii Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/4/2022

CSU Northridge

W 75-62

Home

3/6/2022

UCSB

W 58-52

Home

3/9/2022

CSU Bakersfield

W 48-47

Home

3/11/2022

UC Riverside

W 69-55

Home

3/12/2022

UC Irvine

W 59-48

Home

3/18/2022

Baylor

-

Away

