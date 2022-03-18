How to Watch Baylor vs. Hawaii: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Watch as the No. 2 Baylor Bears (27-6) meet the No. 15 Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (20-9) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, beginning at 4:00 PM.

How to Watch Baylor vs. Hawaii

Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022

Friday, March 18, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Ferrell Center

Key Stats for Baylor vs. Hawaii

The Bears average 14.0 more points per game (77.0) than the Rainbow Warriors allow (63.0).

Baylor has a 23-4 record when scoring more than 63.0 points.

When Hawaii gives up fewer than 77.0 points, it is 17-5.

The Rainbow Warriors' 64.4 points per game are just 3.9 more points than the 60.5 the Bears allow to opponents.

Hawaii has put together a 13-2 record in games it scores more than 60.5 points.

Baylor is 19-0 when it gives up fewer than 64.4 points.

The Bears are at the 13th spot in the country's scoring charts (77.0 PPG), while the Rainbow Warriors allow the 172nd-fewest points per game (63.0) in the country.

Hawaii's squad is currently the 168th-ranked scoring team in college basketball (64.4 PPG), while Baylor's team is 114th in points allowed per game (60.5).

Baylor Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/28/2022 Iowa State W 87-62 Away 3/6/2022 Texas Tech W 82-57 Home 3/11/2022 Oklahoma State W 76-36 Home 3/12/2022 Oklahoma W 91-76 Home 3/13/2022 Texas L 67-58 Home 3/18/2022 Hawaii - Home

