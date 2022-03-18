How to Watch Baylor vs. Hawaii: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch as the No. 2 Baylor Bears (27-6) meet the No. 15 Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (20-9) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, beginning at 4:00 PM.
How to Watch Baylor vs. Hawaii
- Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Ferrell Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!
Key Stats for Baylor vs. Hawaii
- The Bears average 14.0 more points per game (77.0) than the Rainbow Warriors allow (63.0).
- Baylor has a 23-4 record when scoring more than 63.0 points.
- When Hawaii gives up fewer than 77.0 points, it is 17-5.
- The Rainbow Warriors' 64.4 points per game are just 3.9 more points than the 60.5 the Bears allow to opponents.
- Hawaii has put together a 13-2 record in games it scores more than 60.5 points.
- Baylor is 19-0 when it gives up fewer than 64.4 points.
- The Bears are at the 13th spot in the country's scoring charts (77.0 PPG), while the Rainbow Warriors allow the 172nd-fewest points per game (63.0) in the country.
- Hawaii's squad is currently the 168th-ranked scoring team in college basketball (64.4 PPG), while Baylor's team is 114th in points allowed per game (60.5).
Baylor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/28/2022
Iowa State
W 87-62
Away
3/6/2022
Texas Tech
W 82-57
Home
3/11/2022
Oklahoma State
W 76-36
Home
3/12/2022
Oklahoma
W 91-76
Home
3/13/2022
Texas
L 67-58
Home
3/18/2022
Hawaii
-
Home
Hawaii Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/4/2022
CSU Northridge
W 75-62
Home
3/6/2022
UCSB
W 58-52
Home
3/9/2022
CSU Bakersfield
W 48-47
Home
3/11/2022
UC Riverside
W 69-55
Home
3/12/2022
UC Irvine
W 59-48
Home
3/18/2022
Baylor
-
Away
How To Watch
March
18
2022
First Round: Hawaii at Baylor
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)