How to Watch Baylor vs. Hawaii NCAA Women's Basketball First Round

The Wichita Region features a first-round match-up between Baylor and Hawaii in the NCAA tournament today for women's basketball.

No. 2 seed Baylor (27-6) takes on No. 15 Hawaii (20-9) in a fun matchup between the Big 12 and the Big West. This season, the Bears were on a path to potentially be a No. 1 seed but a few losses dropped them down a tier. However, they are still one of the best overall teams in the country. The Rainbow Wahine will look to pull off the upset and advance to play either No. 7 Ole Miss or No. 10 South Dakota in the second round.

How to Watch First Round: Baylor vs Hawaii in Women’s Basketball today:

Game Date: Mar. 18, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Watch First Round: Baylor vs Hawaii in Women’s Basketball online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bears dropped their last game in the conference championship to No. 7 Texas 67-58 heading into the NCAA tournament:

The Bears are being led by NaLyssa Smith with 22.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game. She has been a force inside, shooting 55% from the field and 80% from the line.

She has been complemented by Jordan Lewis with 11.7 points and 5.3 assists per game and Sarah Andrews with 11.1 points and 4.4 assists per game.

This Bears team is built to control the paint and make shots on the perimeter, which is usually a recipe for a long tournament run.

On the other side for the Rainbow Wahine, they won the Big West regular season and conference tournament.

They are led by the duo of Amy Atwell with 17.4 points and 6.7 rebounds on 44-38-85 splits and Daejah Phillips with 10.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2/7 assists on 42-31-76 splits.

They are not a monster offensive team and will need to play a perfect game, make it ugly and control the paint to advance here today.

Regional restrictions may apply.