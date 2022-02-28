Top 10 teams battle Monday when Baylor travels to Iowa State to take on the Cyclones with first place in the Big 12 on the line.

No. 5 Baylor and No. 9 Iowa State face off Monday night with the winner claiming at least a share of the Big 12 regular season title. Both teams are 13-3 in conference and have a two-game lead on Oklahoma and Texas for first place.

How to Watch Baylor at Iowa State in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 28, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Baylor at Iowa State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Both teams have just one game left after their matchup so the winner will clinch at least a tie and can win it outright with a win in their season finale.

Baylor won the first meeting between the schools back on Jan. 23 and have won 10 of 11 since.

The Bears have been red-hot since losing their first two conference games to Kansas State and Oklahoma.

Iowa State has also been hot, as it has won eight of nine since its loss to Baylor. The Cyclones one loss during that time was a tough 73-48 defeat to No. 14 Texas.

Monday night the Cyclones hope playing at home can help them avenge the earlier loss to Baylor and help them clinch a share of the Big 12 title.

Regional restrictions may apply.