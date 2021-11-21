Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    How to Watch Baylor at Maryland in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two of the top six teams in the country meet Sunday as No. 6 Baylor faces No. 3 Maryland in women's college basketball.
    No. 6 Baylor (3–0) will head on the road on Sunday to face No. 3 Maryland (5–0) in one of the biggest nonconference games of the season in women's college basketball.

    How to Watch Baylor at Maryland in Women's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 21, 2021

    Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live Stream Baylor at Maryland on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Baylor hasn't quite looked like the Baylor that fans are used to this year, as the team beat Texas State by just seven points and also was in a competitive game against UT Arlington for a half, but the last six quarters have seen Baylor doing what it usually does: dominate against nonconference opponents.

    NaLyssa Smith leads the team in scoring at 19.0 points per game, while transfer guard Jordan Lewis is shooting 37.5% from three-point range and scoring 11.3 points per game.

    Meanwhile, Maryland has defeated every team it's played by at least 20 points, but the team hasn't faced a test as tough as the Bears yet. This is the first of three games in a row against top-10 teams for Maryland, as it will head to the Bahamas next week to play NC State and Stanford.

    Angel Reese leads the team in scoring at 19.4 points per game. She's also grabbing 12.0 rebounds per contest. Six Terrapin players are averaging double-digit points per game.

    These teams have met just once before, with Maryland beating Baylor 82–63 in the 2006 Sweet Sixteen en route to its first and only national championship.

