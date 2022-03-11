Skip to main content

How to Watch Baylor vs. Oklahoma State: Big 12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 11, 2022; Kansas City, MO, USA; Oklahoma State Cowgirls guard Neferatali Notoa (2) shoots the ball against Baylor Lady Bears guard Jaden Owens (10) in the second half at Municipal Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to see the No. 1 seed Baylor Bears (25-5) meet the No. 9 seed Oklahoma State Cowgirls (9-19) in the Big 12 Tournament Friday at Municipal Auditorium, tipping off at 2:30 PM.

How to Watch Baylor vs. Oklahoma State

Key Stats for Baylor vs. Oklahoma State

  • The 77.2 points per game the Bears record are 16.1 more points than the Cowgirls give up (61.1).
  • Baylor has a 25-4 record when putting up more than 61.1 points.
  • Oklahoma State is 8-16 when allowing fewer than 77.2 points.
  • The Cowgirls average just 2.2 fewer points per game (58.4) than the Bears allow (60.6).
  • Oklahoma State has put together a 6-3 record in games it scores more than 60.6 points.
  • Baylor has a 15-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 58.4 points.
  • The Bears are college basketball's 14th-ranked scoring team (77.2 PPG), while the Cowgirls allow the rank 128th in points per game (61.1) in college basketball action.
  • The 294th-ranked scoring college basketball team (58.4 PPG) is Oklahoma State, while the Baylor squad ranks 116th in the country defensively (60.6 PPG).

Baylor Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

TCU

W 78-59

Away

2/23/2022

Oklahoma State

W 65-58

Away

2/26/2022

Kansas

W 85-77

Home

2/28/2022

Iowa State

W 87-62

Away

3/6/2022

Texas Tech

W 82-57

Home

3/11/2022

Oklahoma State

-

Home

Oklahoma State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/23/2022

Baylor

L 65-58

Home

2/27/2022

West Virginia

L 60-56

Away

3/2/2022

Oklahoma

L 79-76

Home

3/5/2022

Texas

L 65-50

Away

3/10/2022

Texas Tech

W 73-58

Away

3/11/2022

Baylor

-

Away

How To Watch

March
11
2022

Big 12 Tournament: Oklahoma State vs. Baylor

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
