How to Watch Baylor vs. Oklahoma State: Big 12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tune in to see the No. 1 seed Baylor Bears (25-5) meet the No. 9 seed Oklahoma State Cowgirls (9-19) in the Big 12 Tournament Friday at Municipal Auditorium, tipping off at 2:30 PM.
How to Watch Baylor vs. Oklahoma State
- Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Municipal Auditorium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Baylor vs. Oklahoma State
- The 77.2 points per game the Bears record are 16.1 more points than the Cowgirls give up (61.1).
- Baylor has a 25-4 record when putting up more than 61.1 points.
- Oklahoma State is 8-16 when allowing fewer than 77.2 points.
- The Cowgirls average just 2.2 fewer points per game (58.4) than the Bears allow (60.6).
- Oklahoma State has put together a 6-3 record in games it scores more than 60.6 points.
- Baylor has a 15-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 58.4 points.
- The Bears are college basketball's 14th-ranked scoring team (77.2 PPG), while the Cowgirls allow the rank 128th in points per game (61.1) in college basketball action.
- The 294th-ranked scoring college basketball team (58.4 PPG) is Oklahoma State, while the Baylor squad ranks 116th in the country defensively (60.6 PPG).
Baylor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
TCU
W 78-59
Away
2/23/2022
Oklahoma State
W 65-58
Away
2/26/2022
Kansas
W 85-77
Home
2/28/2022
Iowa State
W 87-62
Away
3/6/2022
Texas Tech
W 82-57
Home
3/11/2022
Oklahoma State
-
Home
Oklahoma State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/23/2022
Baylor
L 65-58
Home
2/27/2022
West Virginia
L 60-56
Away
3/2/2022
Oklahoma
L 79-76
Home
3/5/2022
Texas
L 65-50
Away
3/10/2022
Texas Tech
W 73-58
Away
3/11/2022
Baylor
-
Away
(Sign up now for a free trial.)