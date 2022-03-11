How to Watch Baylor vs. Oklahoma State: Big 12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 11, 2022; Kansas City, MO, USA; Oklahoma State Cowgirls guard Neferatali Notoa (2) shoots the ball against Baylor Lady Bears guard Jaden Owens (10) in the second half at Municipal Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to see the No. 1 seed Baylor Bears (25-5) meet the No. 9 seed Oklahoma State Cowgirls (9-19) in the Big 12 Tournament Friday at Municipal Auditorium, tipping off at 2:30 PM.

How to Watch Baylor vs. Oklahoma State

Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022

Friday, March 11, 2022 Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Municipal Auditorium

Municipal Auditorium Live Stream on fuboTV

Key Stats for Baylor vs. Oklahoma State

The 77.2 points per game the Bears record are 16.1 more points than the Cowgirls give up (61.1).

Baylor has a 25-4 record when putting up more than 61.1 points.

Oklahoma State is 8-16 when allowing fewer than 77.2 points.

The Cowgirls average just 2.2 fewer points per game (58.4) than the Bears allow (60.6).

Oklahoma State has put together a 6-3 record in games it scores more than 60.6 points.

Baylor has a 15-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 58.4 points.

The Bears are college basketball's 14th-ranked scoring team (77.2 PPG), while the Cowgirls allow the rank 128th in points per game (61.1) in college basketball action.

The 294th-ranked scoring college basketball team (58.4 PPG) is Oklahoma State, while the Baylor squad ranks 116th in the country defensively (60.6 PPG).

Baylor Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/19/2022 TCU W 78-59 Away 2/23/2022 Oklahoma State W 65-58 Away 2/26/2022 Kansas W 85-77 Home 2/28/2022 Iowa State W 87-62 Away 3/6/2022 Texas Tech W 82-57 Home 3/11/2022 Oklahoma State - Home

Oklahoma State Schedule