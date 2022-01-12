How to Watch Baylor at Oklahoma in Women's College Basketball

A pair of ranked Big 12 teams meet in women's basketball as Baylor takes on Oklahoma.

No. 14 Baylor (10-3) will take on No. 23 Oklahoma (13-2) on Wednesday night in a Big 12 women's college basketball contest.

Game Date: Jan. 12, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

The Bears haven't played since Jan. 1, when the team lost 68-59 to Kansas State, ending a 36 game winning streak against the Wildcats. In what's been an uncharacteristic year for Baylor under new coach Nicki Collen, the team is now 0-3 against teams ranked in the top 40 in Her Hoop Stats rating and just barely avoided an upset against Missouri as well.

The team is still 15th in the country in average margin per game. NaLyssa Smith leads the team with 20.4 points per game; she's also adding 12.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per night as well.

Oklahoma enters this game with a 2-1 conference record, beating Texas Tech and Kansas but losing to Iowa State. The Sooners have lost to the two best teams they've played by the HHS rating metric, but do have two wins over top 50 teams, beating BYU and South Dakota.

The Sooners are second in Division I in scoring offense, led by Taylor Robertson's 19.1 points per game. Madi Williams is adding 18.4 points per game, while Ana Llanusa is scoring 17.3.

Oklahoma is looking to beat Baylor for the first time since 2015, with Baylor winning the last 13 games.

